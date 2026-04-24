iQOO phone with Dimensity 9500, 8000mAh battery, 200MP camera and more tipped: Launch details

New Delhi:

iQOO is gearing up to launch a new smartphone that packs some serious power. Leaks say this one might come with an enormous 8,000mAh battery—easily the biggest battery iQOO’s ever put in a phone. They will likely launch it in China first, but if you are in India, you might get it later as part of the Neo or T-series lineup.

The Dimensity 9500 chipset is expected

iQOO is expected to launch the new device with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. It will be a top-tier processor set to show up in a bunch of premium smartphones soon, going head-to-head with the latest Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm.

If these leaks hold up, you’re looking at buttery-smooth gaming, faster multitasking, impressive AI tricks, and, yep, longer battery life—pretty much everything Indian users who need speed and stamina want in a phone.

An 8,000mAh battery could be the biggest highlight

Everyone’s talking about that 8,000mAh battery, though. Apparently, the rated capacity is closer to 7,845mAh, but they will probably round it up to 8,000mAh in all the marketing. For users in India, that means you can actually get two days of use on a single charge, play games for hours, travel without hunting for outlets, and just worry less about running out of juice. Add fast charging to the mix, and it’s an even bigger draw for anyone eyeing that upper mid-range price bracket.

Premium display and build quality

The leaks don’t stop there. The display could be a 6.83-inch flat OLED with a sharp 2K resolution and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for quick unlocking. Build-wise, it might bring a metal middle frame plus top-tier IP68 water resistance and IP69 dust protection—stuff that matters if you want your phone to last.

A 200MP camera is also possible

There are talks that the upcoming device will come with a whopping 200MP rear camera. Final camera details aren’t nailed down yet, but if this pans out, it puts the phone right up there with the best camera-centric devices out right now.

What could it be named?

As per the information available, there is no official word yet. But it could be a part of either the iQOO Neo 11 series, the iQOO 15T, or maybe as something totally new from the premium range of the company.

India's launch expectations

Should it land in India, expect this smartphone to appeal to gamers, heavy multitaskers, and basically anyone who wants flagship-level performance with a battery that just would not quit. As for the pricing, it is expected to launch between Rs 35,000 and Rs 50,000, depending on the final spec sheet.