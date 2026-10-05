OTT releases this week October 2026: Spider-Man 4, Reporting Live, Merry Berry Love, Doctor X and others

In the second week of October, viewers will get a generous dose of OTT entertainment ranging from investigative journalism and supernatural horror to crime thrillers, sports drama and political content. Parineeti Chopra plays a journalist in Reporting Live who ventures into the dangerous world of illegal sand mining in pursuit of a story. In Animals, Ben Affleck plays a Los Angeles mayoral candidate whose son is kidnapped for ransom. Here is the full list of movies and series releasing in the second week of October.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release date: October 6

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The film continues Peter's story following the events of the previous Spider-Man films. It will be available for digital rental and purchase on Prime Video, rather than as a regular subscription-streaming premiere.

Merry Berry Love

Where to watch: Disney+

Release date: October 7

Merry Berry Love is a romantic series starring Ji Chang-wook and Mio Imada. The Korea-Japan co-production follows a romance that develops between its lead characters, with the first two episodes releasing on October 7.

Carrie

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: October 7

The series revolves around Carrie White, a shy and awkward teenager who has been raised at home under the strict supervision of her mother, Margaret White. The new series is based on Stephen King's novel and stars Summer H. Howell as Carrie and Samantha Sloyan as Margaret. All eight episodes are set to release together.

Inside The Circle

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: October 7

This Mexican thriller series tells the story of four old friends. Following a leaked video and the murder of a famous actress, they find themselves facing blackmail and suspense; deep-seated secrets and conspiracies are exposed, putting their lives in danger.

Below

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: October 8

This upcoming six-episode Canadian horror-drama series revolves around Calvin Penney, played by Josh Hartnett. He is a local fisherman haunted by his father's mysterious death, and he must fight to save his family, community, and way of life when a mysterious sea creature begins terrorising his hometown.

Mandaadi

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: October 8

Set in Tamil Nadu, this is a Tamil sports action drama. It focuses on traditional boat racing, with Soori playing a fisherman and racer who becomes involved in old rivalries. Suhas also stars in the film.

Reporting Live

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: October 9

This is an investigative crime thriller featuring Parineeti Chopra as an ambitious young journalist and Deven Bhojani as her seasoned cameraman. Together, they expose a dangerous illegal sand-mining racket run by a powerful syndicate.

Doctor X: Mafia in White

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: October 9

Doctor X: Mafia in White is a Korean medical drama inspired by the Japanese Doctor-X franchise. The series follows a brilliant surgeon and the conflicts she faces within the medical establishment. Kim Ji-won leads the cast.

Take Charge of My Heart

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: October 9

Take Charge of My Heart is a new Korean romance series arriving on Netflix this week. The drama follows its central characters as their relationship develops against the challenges they face in their personal and professional lives.

Animals

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: October 9

Ben Affleck plays Mark Kimball, a mayoral candidate in Los Angeles, in this crime thriller. He leads an idyllic life with his wife, played by Kerry Washington. Their lives are turned upside down when their young son is suddenly kidnapped for ransom.

Pati Patni Aur Panga 2

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: October 10

This is a reality game show featuring celebrity couples who must prove their chemistry, rapport, and understanding of real-life dynamics by completing fun challenges and tasks, as well as engaging in candid conversations about their married lives.

100 Days of Deception

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: October 10

This South Korean historical spy romance series is set in Gyeongseong in 1932, during the period of Japanese rule. A pickpocket goes undercover to steal secrets from the Japanese colonial government, where she becomes involved with her target's son. The series stars Kim Yoo-jung, Park Jin-young and Kim Hyun-joo.

This week has something for viewers across genres, from thrillers and horror to romance, action and drama.

Also Read:

Reporting Live trailer is out; Parineeti Chopra, Deven Bhojani investigate illegal sand mining in new thriller