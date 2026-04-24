Best ACs under Rs 30000 in India (April 2026): Best split and inverter models in India

New Delhi:

Planning to buy a new air conditioner but do not know the right option, then this article is for you. You do not have to settle for a boring, no-frills air conditioner just because your budget’s capped at Rs 30,000 anymore. Currently, several brands are throwing in inverter compressors, convertible cooling, energy-saving features, and copper condensers—even in their entry-level models.

If you are in the market, start with the basics, make sure you pick the right capacity for your room size. A 1-tonne AC is perfect for up to 120 sq ft. Next, one must check the star rating for energy efficiency, which will help you save a lot of power. Inverter compressors are a must if you want to keep your power bill in check. And don’t ignore things like after-sales support—nobody wants to chase down a technician in summer.

Here is a quick breakdown to help you decide:

Best Overall : Carrier’s 1 Ton Inverter AC is tough to beat. Reliable cooling, different modes, solid efficiency—perfect for bedrooms and built to last.

: Carrier’s 1 Ton Inverter AC is tough to beat. Reliable cooling, different modes, solid efficiency—perfect for bedrooms and built to last. Best for tight budgets : MarQ is your go-to if you just want something simple without burning a hole in your pocket. It’s a solid pick for rentals or guest rooms.

: MarQ is your go-to if you just want something simple without burning a hole in your pocket. It’s a solid pick for rentals or guest rooms. Best with smart features : Lloyd stands out if you want the latest tech—WiFi controls and sleek designs—and you will find their service centres almost everywhere.

: Lloyd stands out if you want the latest tech—WiFi controls and sleek designs—and you will find their service centres almost everywhere. Reliable brands in India : Hitachi is a company that enjoys a good reputation for building ACs that run for years. If long-term durability is important for you, then these features mean this one’s for you.

: Hitachi is a company that enjoys a good reputation for building ACs that run for years. If long-term durability is important for you, then these features mean this one’s for you. Best balance of price and performance: Godrej reportedly strikes a good mix of value and energy savings, along with trusted service support.

Here is how the ACs could be segregated as per their performance:

Carrier 1 Ton Inverter : Around Rs 24,000. Great all-rounder.

: Around Rs 24,000. Great all-rounder. Hitachi 1 Ton AC : Rs 27,000. Known for reliability.

: Rs 27,000. Known for reliability. MarQ 1 Ton Inverter : About Rs 18,000. Best for budget shoppers.

: About Rs 18,000. Best for budget shoppers. Lloyd 1 Ton Smart AC : Rs 27,000. Packed with smart features.

: Rs 27,000. Packed with smart features. Godrej 1 Ton AC: Rs 22,000. Balanced value and efficiency.

All these models use copper condenser coils and support convertible cooling, so you’re not losing out on essentials.

Some quick buying tips for you:

Go with inverter ACs for better efficiency.

Always ask about installation charges—sometimes they are extra.

Strong after-sales support makes a big difference during the warranty period.

The 1 Ton capacity is ideal for rooms up to 120 sq ft.

Most dependable factor for buying an AC

If you want a dependable, energy-saving AC under Rs 30,000, stick with Carrier, Godrej, or Lloyd. They hit the sweet spot in terms of price and reliability. If your budget is really tight, MarQ gives you the basics without compromise.

Shopping for an AC is much easier now, and you have solid options—even if you are not splurging.