Google rolls out Contextual Suggestions: Android may soon suggest apps and actions with new AI feature

New Delhi:

Google is gearing up to launch a new AI-powered feature for Android called Contextual Suggestions. Honestly, it’s about time that smartphones were getting smarter, not just faster. What makes it more interesting is that this is not just another ‘suggested apps’ widget. Contextual Suggestions actually pays attention to how you use your device. It watches your daily routine, the apps you dive into, and where you spend your time. Then it tries to serve up things you might need, even before you realise it.

Some users with Android 16 have already seen the feature pop up. Oddly, Google has not said a word about it yet. No splashy press release. Just a few quiet appearances.

What are Contextual Suggestions?

Contextual Suggestions acts like a smart assistant in the background, predicting what you will want. Maybe you get to the airport, and your boarding pass is ready on your lock screen. Or you walk into the gym, and your playlist is already cued up. Commute hours? Navigation apps appear right when you need them. Maybe a reminder or payment app shows up during your usual errands. The point is, it looks at patterns across different apps, then makes intelligent guesses about what might help.

Inspired by Google’s Magic Cue feature

This new feature borrows some tricks from Google’s Magic Cue, which only Pixel 10 owners know about right now. Magic Cue leans heavily on AI to predict actions and automate routines, but so far, Google’s kept it locked to Pixel phones. This time, Google seems ready to roll out the Contextual Suggestions for more devices, which is not just the usual flagship crowd.

More advanced than existing Android suggestions

Regular Android phones already have some app shortcuts and basic predictions through App Actions, but this is a step beyond. Instead of just guessing based on a single app, Contextual Suggestions looks at a bigger picture. It pulls signals from different sources, making its help more accurate and personal.

Privacy and on-device processing

Privacy is a big deal for a lot of people. Everything Contextual Suggestions handles stays encrypted on your device. Google is not sharing your data with other apps. Still, there’s not much detail on the exact AI powering all this or what happens behind the curtain. The company’s probably going to keep talking up privacy, especially as AI features become a bigger part of daily life.

Where users may find the feature

If you have access, poke around your Android settings. It might show up under Settings, then Google Services, or in an ‘All Services’ list.

Pixel users should look in their Settings profile section. If you don’t have it yet, just keep an eye out; these things tend to roll out quietly at first.