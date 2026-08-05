There is no proposal to extend any dates of Parliament session: Govt sources

New Delhi:

Government sources on Wednesday said that there is no proposal to extend any dates of Parliament session. The development comes after earlier reports suggested that the Narendra Modi government has planned to convene a special two-day session of Parliament to discuss its ambitious Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill following the conclusion of the ongoing monsoon session on August 13.

Earlier reports suggests special session likely from August 16 to 18

The reports had also suggested that the special session is likely to be held from August 16 to 18 and the Centre is working to secure the two-thirds majority required to pass the Constitutional Amendment Bill.

According to the sources, the government is keen to reintroduce the legislation during the ongoing session. After the government has the required numbers to ensure the Bill's passage, it may convene a special session of Parliament to take up and pass the Constitutional Amendment Bill.

Kiren Rijiju clarifies on Parliament session extension

Apart from this, parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also clarified that there is no proposal to extend any dates of the Parliament session and added that there is no special session to be held from August 16 to 18 on the Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bills.

The clarification from the Centre came in the wake of continued adjournments and friction in the Monsoon Session, which runs from July 20 to August 13, driven by opposition demands regarding the presence of top government leadership during House proceedings.

Rijiju meets Rahul, Priyanka over Delimitation Bill

Amid the ongoing stalemate in Parliament, a high-level consultation took place within the Parliament complex. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju met with Leader of the Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi in his chamber, alongside senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. During the 50-minute meeting, Rijiju sought to understand the principal opposition party's stance on the contentious Delimitation Bill and related legislative frameworks.

Rajya Sabha passes Supreme Court Amendment Bill

Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha passed the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, completing Parliament's approval of the legislation after the Lok Sabha already cleared it.

It should be noted that the new bill increases the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges from 34 to 38, including the Chief Justice of India and this bill was moved in the Upper House by Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Interestingly, the new bill will replace the May 2026 Ordinance that had already expanded the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges and marks the first increase in the apex court's strength since 2019.

While a debate was going on on the Bill, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra urged the Centre to strengthen the Apex Court's infrastructure alongside expanding its judicial strength. He said that he hopes that the minister will engage with the Chief Justice of India, with the Bench, and with this committee and try and improve the infrastructural development of the entire judicial ecosystem of our country.

While referring to the Judicial Infrastructure Advisory Committee constituted by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant on May 12, Patra stated the committee was tasked with examining infrastructure development for the Supreme Court and High Courts across the country.

He also highlighted the Apex Court's infrastructure requirements and recalled that former Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud had outlined the need for "27 additional courtrooms, 51 judges' chambers, four registrar courtrooms, 16 registrar chambers, a new Supreme Court Bar Association library, and dedicated offices for the Supreme Court Bar Association and SCORA.

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