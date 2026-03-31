Google Pixel 11 leak reveals slimmer bezels, tensor G6 Chip ahead of launch

New Delhi:

The upcoming Google Pixel 11 is the most-anticipated smartphone, and many fans are waiting, while several leaks have already surfaced online. As per the leaks, Google are sticking pretty close to what they have done before. Those leaked CAD renders show slimmer display bezels—a nice touch, especially since last year's Pixel 10 got some flak for its chunky borders. Still, the overall shape and style are not changing much. It's more of a gentle upgrade than a big reinvention.

Subtle changes to the camera and build

The Pixel 11’s full-width camera bar makes yet another appearance, but this time with a darker finish that pops a bit more against the back panel. You will see a flat frame and rounded edges—these are keeping it modern and clean. The power button sits above the volume rocker, just like before. Sure, none of these tweaks is huge, but together, they make the phone look a little sharper.

Expected specifications and hardware

Leaks say the Pixel 11 comes with a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display—so expect a high refresh rate and smooth adaptive scaling. Google’s new Tensor G6 processor is set to power this model, promising better speed and efficiency.

You will get around 12GB of RAM and start at 128GB of storage, with room to go bigger if you want. One interesting change: Google’s swapping out the old Samsung modem for a MediaTek one this time.

Battery, size and pricing

Battery life is expected not to be a problem with a 5,000mAh pack – most people should get through the day without worrying. Size-wise, it will almost match the Pixel 10 but lose a tiny bit of thickness. Pricing looks to stay around USD 799 (roughly Rs. 75,000), but of course, that could shift depending on the market.

Launch timeline

If Google sticks to its usual routine, the Pixel 11 should launch in August 2026. Expect it to hit stores later that month, landing right between big releases from Samsung and Apple.