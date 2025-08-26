Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Technology
  3. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 26: Claim diamonds, skins and more

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for August 26: Claim diamonds, skins and more

Garena has come up with a fresh set of redeem codes for the day, which will enable the players to redeem free diamonds, gun skins, pets and more. These codes are time-bound; hence, the players will have to be quick. Here's the list and how to redeem these codes.

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max Image Source : Garena
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games, has released fresh redeem codes for today (August 26, 2025), which will enable players to grab exclusive in-game rewards such as diamonds, weapon skins, premium outfits, and vouchers. These codes are time-bound and must be redeemed quickly before they expire or hit their daily limit.

Free Fire Max redeem codes: August 26, 2025

Free Fire Max players could unlock premium rewards by using today’s official redeem codes. These codes offer access to diamonds, skins, outfits and loot crates that enhance gameplay and character appearance.

Here are the active redeem codes for today:

  1. FFMTYQPXFGX6
  2. FF6WXQ9STKY3
  3. FFNGYZPPKNLX7
  4. FFYNCXG2FNT4
  5. FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  6. NPTF2FWXPLV7
  7. FFSGT9KNQXT6
  8. FPSTX9MKNLY5
  9. FFDMNQX9KGX2
  10. FFCBRX7QTSL4
  11. XF4S9KCW7KY2
  12. FFEV4SQPFKX9
  13. FPUSG9XQTLMY
  14. FFKSY9PQLWX5
  15. FFNFSXTPVQZ7
  16. GXFT9YNWLQZ3
  17. FFM4X9HQWLM5
  18. FFPURTXQFKX3

Every player must be quick enough to redeem these codes, or they will miss the chance of owning something for free during gameplay.

How to redeem Free Fire Max codes

To successfully claim rewards, players will be able to redeem codes via the official Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire Max.

Here is the step-by-step guide to redeem these codes:

  • Visit the official website of Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption
  • There, log in by using your Facebook, Google, VK, or X (formerly known as Twitter) account linked to your Free Fire Max profile.
  • Copy a redeem code from the list above and paste it into the redemption box.
  • Confirm submission. Rewards will appear in your in-game mailbox, while gold and diamonds are credited instantly.

Rewards you can unlock

Redeem codes often grant players access to rare and time-limited rewards like:

  • Diamond Vouchers
  • Rebel Academy costumes
  • Revolt Weapon Loot Crates
  • Premium skins and cosmetic upgrades

Players must note that each code comes with a daily redemption cap of 500 users, and it remains active for only 12 hours. This makes it crucial for gamers to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

 

Apple to open fourth retail store in India, launching in Pune on September 4

Best Airtel recharge plans under Rs 250: Daily data, unlimited calls and free OTT subscriptions

Apple could introduce reverse wireless charging with iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max
 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology
Garena Free Fire Max Tech News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\