Apple could introduce reverse wireless charging with iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

Apple, one of the leading names in the consumer tech world, is set to launch its latest lineup- the iPhone 17 series, which will be unleashed in September 2025 (timeline yet to be revealed). The company is expected to launch atleast four new devices in the range, with iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max to be under the most premium of the launch lineup. All the devices from Apple will be featuring reverse wireless charging, a functionality which enables users to charge accessories like AirPods and Apple Watch directly from their iPhone.

Although Android supporting devices have been offering this feature since 2019, Apple, on the other hand, is now expected to join the list with 7.5W reverse charging support.

iPhone 17 Pro to feature reverse wireless charging

As per the leak from Instant Digital (Chinese tipster) on Weibo, Apple is reportedly testing reverse wireless charging on the iPhone 17 Pro models. The feature would enable users to wirelessly charge smaller accessories, like AirPods or the Apple Watch, by using the battery of the phone.

Faster than Samsung, but behind Xiaomi

The leak states that Apple’s reverse wireless charging will support up to 7.5W charging, which is higher than Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra PowerShare (4.5W). However, it will still lag behind Xiaomi’s 15 Ultra, which offers 10W reverse wireless charging speeds.

Likely to come on both Pro and Pro Max

While the leak specifically mentions that the new iPhone 17 Pro models (including both Apple iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max) will typically share the same specifications, much like the iPhone 16 series, but will be an upgrade. Hence, both the premium variants are likely to support this new feature of reverse charging in the devices.

A late but useful addition

If the reverse charging news gets a confirmation, the new iPhone 17 series will be the first from the range of Apple phones, which will be joining the tech of being a charger to other phones, and a support system. Indeed, it's ‘Better late than never!’