Apple to open fourth retail store in India, launching in Pune on September 4

Apple, one of the leading names in the consumer technology world, is growing its physical presence in India with several new retail stores opening lined up, including one in Pune’s Koregaon Park, which is scheduled for September 4. This marks Apple’s fourth official store in the country after Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Saket in New Delhi, and the upcoming Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru. The Pune store was announced just days before the major Apple event, where the company is expected to unveil the new iPhone 17 lineups. The event is expected to go live in early September (timeline unspecified).

Store design and artwork inspired by India

The barricade for the Pune store was unveiled recently, and it showcased a design theme which looks similar to the Bengaluru outlet. Both stores are featuring artwork which is inspired by the Peacock, India’s national bird and a symbol of pride.

Reports further suggest that the Koregaon Park (Pune) store will cover around 10,000 square feet, making it one of the most spacious retail outlets of Apple in the country.

Apple’s retail strategy for the Indian market

Apple’s retail stores will enable customers to experience the full range of its products, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and accessories.

Visitors will also be able to access expert guidance from Creatives, Apple Specialists and Geniuses.

The company will host Today at Apple sessions in Pune, covering photography, art, music, and coding workshops.

Convenience and services for customers

With services like Shop with a Specialist over Video and the Apple Store app, Apple is expanding its personalised shopping experience in India. These initiatives, combined with new physical outlets, reflect Apple’s growing focus on one of its fastest-expanding markets.

Upcoming Apple Stores and iPhone 17 launch

The timing of Pune and Bengaluru store launches aligns perfectly with the upcoming iPhone 17 series launch, which is expected in September (timeline yet to be announced). Apple Inc. is expected to send out invites for the event in early September, with sales beginning mid-month. Furthermore, there are strong rumours of upcoming Apple stores in Hyderabad and Chennai.