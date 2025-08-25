Best Airtel recharge plans under Rs 250: Daily data, unlimited calls and free OTT subscriptions If you are looking for a budget-friendly recharge plan for Airtel, which might not cost you much, then this is the article which will provide unlimited calling and enough data to survive for a month easily. Here are the top 5 plans you must look for.

New Delhi:

Airtel has multiple affordable recharge plans under Rs 250 for prepaid users in India to help them with the best services. These plans will offer unlimited calling, daily data packs and free OTT subscriptions like Airtel Xstream Play and JioHotstar mobile and more- making them a great value-for-money option for entertainment and connectivity.

Affordable Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 250

Airtel continues to provide budget-friendly prepaid options that ensure seamless calling and internet usage for its customers. For those who want validity up to 30 days with OTT perks, here are five recharge plans that stand out.

1. Airtel Rs 121 plan

The Rs 121 recharge comes with 30-day validity and offers 6GB of high-speed data. This is a good option for light internet users who want extra data at a low price.

2. Airtel Rs 161 plan

This plan offers 12GB data for 30 days, after which data will be charged at 50p/MB. It is suitable for users who need additional internet along with their regular recharge pack.

3. Airtel Rs 181 Plan: OTT benefits included

One of the most attractive prepaid options, the Rs 181 recharge plan provides 15GB data with 30-day validity. Alongside, users also get an Airtel Xstream Play Premium subscription, which unlocks access to 22+ OTT platforms, including SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, and more.

4. Airtel Rs 195 plan: JioHotstar access

At Rs 195, Airtel users get 12GB data for 30 days. The key highlight is the JioHotstar Mobile subscription, valid for one month. This makes it a perfect plan for cricket and movie lovers.

5. Airtel Rs 100 plan: Pocket-friendly option

For those looking for the lowest recharge, Airtel also offers a Rs 100 plan with 5GB data and 30-day validity. Surprisingly, it also comes with a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one month, making it the cheapest OTT-inclusive plan.

Airtel’s latest recharge plans under Rs 250 bring a balance of affordability and entertainment. From extra data packs to popular OTT subscriptions, these plans are ideal for prepaid users who want budget-friendly connectivity with added value.