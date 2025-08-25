BSNL expands 4G network nationwide, prepares Q-5G rollout and doorstep SIM delivery BSNL set to launch its 4G services with additional government funding of Rs 6,982 crore across the world. The company has already deployed over 96,000 4G sites, with 91,281 operational, and recently introduced services in Delhi.

New Delhi:

BSNL, a government-owned telecom service provider, have been on the move to improve the nationwide visibility. The central government has approved an additional capital expenditure of Rs 6,982 crore to accelerate the rollout of BSNL’s 4G services nationwide. This comes on top of earlier support worth Rs 3.22 lakh crore, which will further include 4G and 5G spectrum worth Rs 89,000 crore allocated about two years ago.

4G rollout gains momentum

By the end of July 2025, BSNL reportedly installed around 96,300 sites for its 4G network nationwide, of, 91,281 sites were already operational. Recently, the telecom company launched its 4G services in Delhi, providing users with high-speed data and voice calling. The rollout in Delhi has been made possible through a network sharing agreement with a partner operator.

Financial performance

Minister of State for Telecom, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, informed the Rajya Sabha that BSNL posted a net profit of Rs 262 crore and Rs 280 crore in the third and fourth quarters of the last financial year, respectively. However, the company reported a loss in the first quarter of the current financial year.

Upcoming 5G service: Q-5G

BSNL is also preparing to enter the 5G market with its Q-5G service, where 'Q' stands for Quantum. The rollout is expected soon, giving the state-owned operator a chance to compete with private players like Jio and Airtel.

Customer-friendly initiatives

Alongside network upgrades, BSNL has launched doorstep delivery of SIM cards via a new online portal. Customers can order prepaid or postpaid SIMs, complete self-KYC online, and get their SIMs delivered at home. Additionally, the company has rolled out anti-smishing and anti-spam protections across India to safeguard users from fraudulent SMS links.

Looking ahead

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has estimated that BSNL will require Rs 47,000 crore in capital expenditure for upcoming projects. Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has urged BSNL to increase its customer base and expand mobile services by 50 per cent next year.