Motorola Edge 50 Pro gets Rs 11000 price cut on Amazon: Full details inside Originally priced at Rs 35,999, the phone is listed for Rs 26,490, with additional bank offers and exchange discounts bringing the effective price even lower.

New Delhi:

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is now available at a massive discount on Amazon India, making it one of the most attractive premium smartphone deals right now. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the device was launched at Rs 35,999 in India. Currently, Amazon is offering it for Rs 26,490, reflecting a direct discount of Rs 9,509. On top of this, customers can avail a Rs 1,500 instant discount on payments made through YES Bank credit cards and Federal Bank credit card EMI transactions. Buyers can further lower the cost by exchanging their old smartphone on Amazon’s trade-in program.

Stunning display with high brightness

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display that a 144Hz refresh rate supports, HDR10+ certification and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. This makes it ideal for multimedia consumption, gaming, and everyday use with sharp visuals and smooth scrolling.

Performance and battery

Under the hood, the Edge 50 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone houses a 4,500mAh battery with blazing-fast 125W wired charging, ensuring quick top-ups for heavy users.

Camera setup

On the camera front, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro features a triple rear camera system that includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it offers a 50MP front-facing camera, making it one of the most capable camera setups in its price range.

Why you should not miss this deal

With a flat price cut and additional offers, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro could be a good smartphone to grab in order to get flagship-like features at a mid-price segment. However, Amazon’s discounts are time-bound, so thsoe who are interested in buying the device should act quickly.