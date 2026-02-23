BAFTA 2026: Boong, Manipuri film backed by Farhan Akhtar, wins Best Children and Family Film award

New Delhi:

Manipuri film Boong, won the BAFTA Award for Best Children’s and Family Film. This is a proud moment not only for the production house but also for the Indian regional film industry as a whole, as Boong brings Manipuri stories to the international platform. The win of Boong at the prestigious BAFTA Awards is a proof of the acceptance of Indian stories at the international level and the commitment of Excel Entertainment to promote meaningful and rooted storytelling that has the power to touch the hearts of people across the world.

Boong WAS nominated in which category

The Manipuri film Boong received a nomination in the 'Best Children and Family Film' category and will compete against other major international films in this category, such as 'Arco', 'Lilo & Stitch' and 'Zootopia'.

Boong's cast

Regarding the film's cast, Gugun Kipgen plays the main character, 'Brojendro aka Boong'. Other actors in important roles include Bala Hijam, Angam Sanatombam, Vikram Kochhar, Nemetiya Ngangbam, Jenny Khurai, Hamom Sadananda, Thoudam Brajabidhu, and Modhubala Thoudam.

Boong's story

Released in September 2024, the film tells the story of a young boy named Boong who lives in the hills of Manipur. He plans to give his mother a surprise gift. Boong believes that bringing his estranged father back home would be the greatest gift he could give his mother. With this hope, Boong sets out to find his father, but on this journey, he encounters many surprises beyond his expectations.

Boong premiered at TIFF

Boong had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Additionally, the film was featured as a spotlight film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne last year.

About BAFTA 2026

The BAFTA Awards is being held on February 22, 2026, at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The awards ceremony is being hosted by Scottish actor, writer and presenter Alan Cumming.

Also Read: BAFTA Film Awards 2026: Alia Bhatt turns heads in backless shimmering Gucci gown | See pics