BAFTA Film Awards 2026: Alia Bhatt turns heads in backless shimmering Gucci gown | See pics

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made her debut at the BAFTA Film Awards 2026 red carpet in a backless Gucci silver sequinned gown. For the unversed, the actor will be seen presenting award at the legendary Royal Festival Hall in London for the first time. She is the third Bollywood actress to do so, after Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

Alia Bhatt's look had a perfect balance between drama and sophistication.

Alia Bhatt's fur stole draped

The halter-neck gown hugged her body, and the backless design added a bit of edginess to the look. The clean lines and effortless design ensured that the overall look was elegant and not loud.

She added more to the group with a luxurious white fur stole draped over her arms, adding a bit of old-Hollywood glamour to the overall look while balancing the high-shine effect of the gown. Paired with delicate drop earrings, subtle glowing makeup, and her hair styled in soft curls with a middle part, the actress ensured that all attention remained on the statement gown.

Is this look inspired by Marilyn Monroe?

Although this is clearly one of Alia Bhatt's most daring looks to date, according to British Vogue, the actress took inspiration from Marilyn Monroe. This was inspired by a classic photograph of the actress in a shimmering silver gown and a fluffy white stole.

At the same time, Bhatt tends to fascinate fashion lovers in her homeland with her cutesy and girl-next-door fashion sensibilities, but when she steps out onto the global red carpet, she tends to display a more experimental and high-fashion side of her personality.

Alia Bhatt's international looks

For the unversed, the actress opted for white ball gown by Prabal Gurung for her debut at the Met Gala. The she wore Sabyasachi saree for her second appearance at the event. She appeared at the Red Sea International Film Festival in a floral yellow Elie Saab gown.

