BAFTA 2026: When and where you can watch British Academy Film Awards ceremony in India

New Delhi:

The 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTA Awards, is just around the corner. The world-prestigious event is scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 22, 2026, from 7 PM GMT.

If you're wondering how to catch the star-studded event in India, then there's no need to worry. In this article, we'll tell you when and where you can watch BAFTA 2026 in India.

When and where to watch the BAFTA 2026 in India?

According to the details available on the official website of BAFTA, the grand ceremony will take place at London's famous Royal Festival Hall, starting from 7 PM GMT, which is 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Notably, the red carpet show will start from 8 PM onwards. Viewers can stream the BAFTA event 2026 on the official YouTube handle of the British Academy Film Awards. Apart from YouTube channel, the ceremony programme will be able to stream on LionsgatePlay.

Alia Bhatt to present at BAFTA Awards 2026

This year, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will join Cillian Murphy, Bryan Cranston, Kate Hudson as a presenter at the BAFTA Awards 2026. Other presenters include Aaron Pierre, Aimee Lou Wood, Alicia Vikander, David Jonsson, Delroy Lindo, Erin Doherty, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingha, Karen Gillan, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Washington, Little Simz, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mia Mckenna-Bruce, Michael B Jordan, Miles Caton, Milly Alcock, Monica Bellucci, Noah Jupe, Olivia Cooke, Patrick Dempsey, Rege-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed, Sadie Sink, Stellan Skarsgard, Stormzy and Warwick Davis.

BAFTA 2026 nominations

The nominations for the BAFTA Film Awards 2026 were announced on January 27, 2026, by Aimee Lou Wood and David Jonsson. One Battle After Another leads the charts with 14 nominations, followed by Sinners with 13, and Hamnet and Marty Supreme with 11 nominations each.

Also Read: Boong and The Perfect Neighbour spotlight South Asian storytelling at BAFTA event