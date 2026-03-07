Flipkart Big Saving Days 2026 Live: iPhone 17, Smart TVs and laptops available at massive discounts

New Delhi:

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale 2026 is here, and honestly, it is packed with deals you probably do not want to miss. The sale just kicked off and runs through March 10, so there is time to grab some big-ticket items at steep discounts.

If you are thinking about a tech upgrade, this is your chance. Flipkart is slashing prices on everything from smartphones and laptops to smart TVs, home appliances, audio gear, and gaming devices. Some products are going for up to 75 per cent off, which is a solid reason to stop scrolling and start browsing.

Flipkart offering

But it is not just about the sticker price. Flipkart’s also thrown in No-Cost EMI plans, exchange offers, and extra bank discounts, so you can shave even more off the final bill.

Main offers and discounts on smartphones from leading players

Let’s talk about the real stars of the sale: smartphones. Big brands are on the table, and the deals are actually impressive.

For instance, the Apple iPhone 17 dropped to Rs 74,900 from its launch price of Rs 82,900. That’s an Rs 8,000 saving on a brand new iPhone. The Vivo T4x also got a price cut—now starting at Rs 16,999 instead of Rs 17,999. And it does not stop there.

You will find markdowns on the Samsung Galaxy S25+, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Realme 14 5G, and Motorola G96 5G. Basically, if you’re out for a new phone, this is the moment.

Discounts and offers on TVs and home appliances

TVs and home appliances are part of the action, too. Entry-level smart TVs are being sold at a starting price of Rs 5,599, and some are nearly half off. Need a new AC, fridge, or washing machine?

Discount on air conditioners

You will find those with deep discounts as well. For example, a 1.5-tonne split AC is going for about Rs 25,000, depending on the brand and features. With summer coming up, it’s a good time to swap out those older appliances.

Laptop and other daily-use gadgets

Laptops and gadgets are also available at great discounts and offers. You can score up to 50 per cent off on top laptop brands, plus deals on wireless earbuds, headphones, and more.

You may keep an eye on smartwatches from leading brands, action cameras and even gaming consoles, which are available at the lowest price tags.

This sale will not last forever, so the sale shoppers have to be swift, and with the kind of demand Flipkart’s seeing, the best stuff tends to sell out fast. So if you spot something you want, don’t wait around. With all these discounts, extra bank offers, and payment options, the Big Saving Days Sale is a pretty great excuse to finally buy those electronics you’ve been eyeing.