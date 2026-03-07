Oppo K14 5G with 7000mAh battery to launch in India on March 9: Price and key features revealed

New Delhi:

Oppo is rolling out a new budget 5G phone in India- the K14 5G, on March 9. Teh device has already popped up on Flipkart, with a bunch of its main specs confirmed. This phone is a part of Oppo’s K-series, which is all about giving you solid performance and serious battery life without breaking the bank. The K14 5G steps up from last year’s K13 5G, though not every spec lines up exactly with the old model.

If you are after a reliable mid-range phone that will not die on you halfway through the day, this one’s worth a look. It packs a big battery and should hit a price sweet spot.

Oppo K14 5G: Price in India

Expect the K14 5G to land somewhere between Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,000. It is a crowded space, with heavy hitters from Realme, Redmi, iQOO, and Vivo already fighting for attention. For example, the Realme C83 5G just launched with a crazy 7000mAh battery at a similar price. So, Oppo’s new handset has its work cut out for it, especially with all the battery-focused options out there.

Oppo K14 5G: What to expect?

The K14 5G looks set to deliver decent specs for daily use and entertainment. You will probably get a 120Hz refresh rate display for smoother scrolling and gaming, but some leaks say it’s an LCD panel this time, not AMOLED like last year. Under the hood, it should run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, giving you 5G and solid performance for the money.

Storage and memory shouldn’t be a problem—expect 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, plenty for your apps, photos, and videos.

Camera and durability

For photos, Oppo’s sticking with a dual rear camera setup: a 50MP main camera and a secondary lens for depth or macro shots. Selfies? You get a 13MP front camera. The phone’s also rumored to have an IP69 rating, so it should handle dust and water better than most phones in this range.

Huge 7000mAh battery, fast charging

The real star here is the massive 7000mAh battery. You can easily get two days of use on a single charge if you’re not glued to your screen all day. And with 45W fast charging, you won’t be stuck waiting around for a recharge.

How does it stack up against the Oppo K13 5G?

The K14 5G replaces last year’s K13 5G, which launched at Rs 17,999 with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip, AMOLED display, and 80W fast charging. While the new model brings some upgrades—like that gigantic battery—it looks like Oppo’s dialing back on charging speed and possibly switching to an LCD display this time around. So, it’s a bit of give and take.