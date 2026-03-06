Samsung Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G leak reveals Exynos chipsets, 50MP cameras and Android 16 support

New Delhi:

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to add two new phones to its Galaxy A series: the Galaxy A37 5G and Galaxy A57 5G. The company has not made anything official yet, but a fresh leak just spilled the beans on their specs, design, and a few upgrades.

Both phones land in the mid-range market but come loaded—think 120Hz AMOLED screens, speedy Exynos chips, and Android 16 out of the box. That’s already promising if you’re after strong specs without breaking the bank.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Expected specifications

The A37 5G runs on Samsung’s Exynos 1480 chipset, so expect smoother performance whether you’re gaming or just hopping between apps. Up front, you get a big 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz. Translation: scrolling is buttery, and everything looks sharp.

You can pick between 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and storage options are either 128GB or 256GB, but there’s no microSD slot this time. The phone comes with Android 16 and One UI 8.5 right from the start.

Camera-wise, you get three lenses on the back: a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 5MP macro for close-ups. Up front, there’s a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung did not share much insight about the battery life, but it is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging. For connectivity, you’re looking at dual SIM (with eSIM support), Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3.

The phone is fairly slim—just 7.4mm thick and weighs 196g. Colour choices? Awesome Charcoal, Graygreen, Lavender, and White.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G: Expected specifications

This one steps things up with an Exynos 1680 chip and 8GB of RAM, so multitasking should feel even snappier. The display matches the A37: a 6.7-inch flat Super AMOLED, 120Hz refresh, and Full HD+.

It also ships with Android 16 and One UI 8.5. The camera setup mirrors the A37: 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, and a 12MP selfie cam. The battery is the same too—5,000mAh with 45W fast charging.

Where it edges out the A37 is in connectivity. The A57 5G offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6.0, plus dual SIM and eSIM support. It’s a bit lighter and slimmer as well, at 192g and 6.9mm thick.

Colour options for the A57 5G are a little different: Awesome Grey, Icy Blue, Lilac, and Navy.

There is no information related to its availability in India, but if the leaks are accurate, the new Galaxy A-series will be good competition in the mid-segment range.