Motorola Edge 70 Fusion launched in India with 7,000mAh Battery, 50MP Sony camera starting at Rs 26999

New Delhi:

Motorola just dropped its new Edge 70 Fusion in India, aiming right at the mid-premium crowd. You get a powerful processor, a bigger battery, a slick curved AMOLED screen, and cameras that lean hard into AI smarts. This is the follow-up to the Edge 60 Fusion, but with some solid upgrades—think more battery life, a sharper camera, and a real performance boost.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Price in India and availability

When it comes to price, you will get two variant options:

8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB storage, both at Rs 26,999

12GB RAM with 256GB storage at Rs 32,999

Sales will start from March 12 at noon, and you will be able to find it on Flipkart, Motorola’s official website, and other retail stores.

The handset will be available in three colour options – Blue Surf, Country Air and Silhouette.

Display and design

Now, about the display. It’s a 6.78-inch quad-curved AAMOLED with1.5K resolution and a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. The screen supports HDR10+, 10-bit colour depth, and gives you the full DCI-P3 colour gamut, so everything looks vibrant. If you like bright screens, this one peaks at 5,200 nits. It’s got Gorilla Glass 7i for protection, plus Pantone-validated colours and SkinTone accuracy for lifelike visuals.

Design-wise, Motorola went with a linen-textured back that feels nice in the hand. It’s just 7.99mm thick and weighs 193 grams, so it manages to stay pretty slim even with that big battery inside.

Performance and software

Processor: Under the hood, the Edge 70 Fusion is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, which, according to Motorola, scores over a million on AnTuTu. You can get up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and there is a large vapour chamber cooling system to keep things running smoothly, even when you’re gaming or multitasking.

Software: It ships with Hello UI based on Android 16. Motorola says you’ll get three years of OS updates and five years of security patches—pretty reassuring. The new motoAI 2.0 adds AI-powered image tools, transcription, and smart suggestions and works with Google Gemini and Copilot for assistant features.

Camera features

Cameras are a big focus for the device. It comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-710 main sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide/macro lens, and a 32MP front shooter. The system shoots 4K video and packs in features like AI Photo Enhancement, Adaptive Stabilisation, Auto Night Vision, Hyperlapse, and Portrait Mode.

Battery and durability

Battery life is a major highlight—there’s a huge 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery inside, which Motorola says can last up to 52 hours on a typical charge. Running low? The 68W TurboPower fast charging gives you about a day’s worth of use in just 10 minutes plugged in. The phone’s built to last, too, with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance plus MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification.

All in all, the Edge 70 Fusion packs a lot into a sleek package, and it’s ready to take on the competition.