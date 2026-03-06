OnePlus 15T to launch soon with 7500mAh battery and 100W charging: Features, price and more

New Delhi:

OnePlus is getting ready to drop another flagship in the Chinese market. The OnePlus 15T is on its way, and if the leaks are right, it’s joining the OnePlus 15 series as a smaller, and good alternative that focuses on performance. There’s no launch date just yet, but company teasers and a steady stream of leaks have painted a pretty clear picture of what to expect—especially when it comes to the screen, battery, and camera.

Let’s talk display

Well-known tipster Digital Chat Station spilt the beans on Weibo, saying the OnePlus 15T’s getting a 1.5K resolution display with a crazy-fast 165Hz refresh rate. That’s packed into a 6.32-inch flat screen, so you are looking at a compact phone that’s still going to feel super smooth—especially if you’re into gaming.

If these leaks pan out, you’ll be able to play popular games at up to 165 frames per second, with games like:

PUBG Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile

League of Legends: Wild Rift

CrossFire: Legends

Naruto Mobile

Arena Breakout

A few other big names, like Honour of Kings and Valorant Mobile, will run at 144fps. Either way, it’s a lot of speed in a small package.

Design-wise, OnePlus China’s president, Louis Li Jie, says the phone keeps things tight—with ultra-thin bezels all around and a “small-screen” form factor. So, if you’re tired of giant phones but still want all the best features, this one’s aimed at you. More design details are coming soon, but it sounds like OnePlus is leaning hard into the compact flagship idea.

Battery: This is where things get wild. The 15T is rumoured to pack a huge 7,500mAh “glacier battery.” You’re getting 100W Super Flash charging, 50W wireless, and bypass charging support. That’s a ton of juice, honestly, more than a lot of big-screen flagships out there.

As for cameras, it’s official

OnePlus is putting in an upgraded LUMO periscope telephoto lens for better zoom shots. Even with that advanced hardware, the company says the camera bump stays pretty slim. For durability, you’re covered: IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings mean the 15T can handle dust and water like a champ.

Other standout features?

There’s a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor; a magnetic accessory system (think chargers, cooling fans, and tough cases); and gaming features that take full advantage of that high refresh rate.

The OnePlus 15T is shaping up to be a compact powerhouse, loaded with top-tier gaming performance, a massive battery, and a camera setup that goes the distance. If you like smaller phones but refuse to compromise, this one’s probably got your name on it.