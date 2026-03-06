Andhra Pradesh plans social media ban for children under 13: Policy to roll out in 90 days

New Delhi:

Andhra Pradesh is taking a bold step to tackle screen addiction among kids. The state’s chief minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, announced that children under the age of 13 will not be able to use social media at all. The new rule will be implemented soon and will be rolled out in phases over the next three months (90 days). Naidu further hinted that they might extend these restrictions up to age 16, but that will depend on how things go and what comes out of more policy discussions.

Why is the Andhra Pradesh government making strict rules for kids under 13 years of age?

It is about the downside of kids spending too much time online. Parents, teachers and experts have been sounding the alarm about mental health problems, smartphone addiction, slipping grades, and the dangers of cyberbullying and privacy risks.

By blocking social media for younger kids, the government is aiming to give kids, a safer digital world and push for healthier habits.

There is a lot of unfiltered content online, which is unfiltered, and could be harmful for the young brain- we do not know how it will impact their mental health.

Karnataka follows suit, raises the age limit

It is further stated that Andhra Pradesh is not alone in this rule implimentation. Just few hours back, Karnataka’s Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also stood up in the assembly and said that they are banning social media for everyone under 16.

He made the announcement while unveiling the 2026–27 state budget, saying the goal is to curb the growing problem of mobile phone addiction among kids.

Karnataka budget: Education and school infrastructure in focus

The Karnataka government is focusing on the education system and infrastructure now. Here are major announcements in the 2026–27 budget focusing on education, infrastructure and hygiene:

15,000 teaching posts will be filled in colleges and schools in the coming months

Rs 565 crore allocated for the construction of new classrooms and repair work in schools

Rs 75 crore allocated for building more toilets in educational institutions

Rs 25 crore has been allocated for school furniture

Rs 125 crore is allocated for the maintenance of government schools and colleges, for clean and neat infrastructure, and for upgraded hygiene.

These measures are being worked on, mainly aiming at strengthening the education infrastructure and improving learning conditions for students across the state.

India’s digital safety debate heats up

With both states cracking down on kids’ social media use, the conversation about keeping children safe online is picking up steam across India. Some leaders are convinced tighter rules are the answer to online addiction and harmful content.

Others say that the parents and schools should play a bigger role in teaching kids how to be smart and safe online. For now, the digital lives of kids in India are about to change. We will soon hear more details about how these new policies will actually work.