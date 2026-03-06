Google Pixel 10a sale starts in India: Get up to Rs 8000 discount on the new Pixel devices

New Delhi:

Google’s new mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 10a, is live with its India sale, so in case you were wondering, it is finally up for grabs in India. After its global and Indian launch on February 18, sales started on March 6. You can pick it up on Flipkart or Google’s own online store.

Colour choices: Lavender, Berry, Fog, and classic obsidian.

Pixel 10a: How much does it cost?

The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version comes in at Rs 49,999. But you do not have to pay full price, and you can explore a number of offers available with coupons and bank discounts, for instance:

Bank discount: Get instant Rs 3,000 off on your purchase

Coupon discount: Save up to Rs 2,000 more on your purchase

Exchange bonus: Get up to Rs 3,000 off when you trade in your old device

Put all those together, and you might get the Pixel 10a for as low as Rs 41,999, depending on which deals you are qualified for.

Pixel 10a: Highlighting features

Display: The Pixel 10a packs a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED screen with a slick 120 Hz refresh rate, so everything from scrolling to gaming feels super smooth. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, which keeps the device safe, and the display can get as bright as 3,000 nits—no more squinting in the sun. The design sticks with Google’s familiar camera bar, so it looks just like the Pixels that came before.

Processor and OS: Under the hood, you get Google’s new Tensor G4 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Security’s tight too, thanks to the Titan M2 chip. The Pixel 10a runs on Android 16, and Google promises seven years of OS and security updates—way longer than most phones in this price range. Plus, you get Google Gemini AI features for voice commands, productivity tools, and some seriously smart photo editing.

Photography: On the camera front, there’s a dual rear setup: a 48MP main lens with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide. Selfies and video calls go through a 13MP front camera.

Battery: The handset will be backed by a 5,100mAh with 30W wired fast charging and 10W wireless charging. And for everything else, you’ve got 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, and NFC. Basically, it’s set for whatever comes next.