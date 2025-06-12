Father’s Day 2025: Top 5 quick tech gift ideas for every type of dad This Father’s Day, go beyond the usual and choose a tech gift that reflects how much he means to you—smart, reliable, and always ahead of the curve.

New Delhi:

This Father’s Day, honour the first man who always had your back, whether it was about teaching you how to fix things, cheering you on or just being your biggest supporter. If your dad loves all things tech and appreciates gadgets that make life easier, we have got you covered. Here are some of the best tech gifts for this Father’s Day 2025, thoughtfully curated to match his style, smarts and strength.

1. TECNO POVA Curve 5G: For Rs 15,999 onwards

For the dad who loves sleek gadgets and staying connected, the TECNO POVA Curve 5G is a perfect pick. With its ultra-slim 7.45mm body, this is India’s slimmest curved display smartphone. It features a stunning 55-degree curved AMOLED screen, a massive 5500mAh battery, and a starship-inspired design.

What truly makes it shine are its India-first AI features—including live WhatsApp call translation, voiceprint suppression, auto call answer, and a “No Network Communication” mode that keeps him connected even in low-signal zones. It’s not just a phone; it’s a symbol of his forward-thinking mindset.

2. Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: Priced at Rs 9,990

Give your dad the gift of silence or high-quality sound with Sony’s lightest wireless noise-cancelling headphones. Weighing just 192 grams, the WH-CH720N delivers premium audio with the Integrated Processor V1 and Adaptive Sound Control.

With up to 50 hours of battery life, multi-point Bluetooth connectivity, crystal-clear voice pickup, and quick charging, these headphones are perfect for music lovers or work-from-home dads who value peace and clarity.

3. Philips Twin Trim Blades 13-in-1 Trimmer at Rs 3,200

Help him upgrade his grooming routine with the Philips 13-in-1 all-in-one trimmer. This versatile tool handles face, body, and even sensitive areas with precision. Its BeardSense Technology automatically adjusts power for thick hair, while self-sharpening blades ensure smooth results without oiling.

It’s also 100 per cent waterproof, has a 120-minute runtime, and offers a 5-minute quick charge—perfect for busy mornings.

4. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Alexa: Rs 5,499

For the dad who enjoys convenience, the Echo Dot 5th Gen is a compact powerhouse. With richer sound, deeper bass, and Alexa’s smarts, it can play music, control smart appliances, give news updates, or set reminders—all hands-free.

It even features motion and temperature sensors to automate everyday tasks. Supporting English and Hindi, and featuring built-in privacy controls, this is a smart assistant he’ll use.

5. Noise Pro 6 Max Smartwatch: Rs 7,999

For the fitness-loving, tech-savvy dad, the Noise Pro 6 Max is a perfect all-rounder. It offers AI-generated watchfaces, smart health coaching, and built-in GPS. The powerful EN 2 processor and new Nebula UI 2.0 deliver a smooth experience.

Compatible with Android and iOS, it includes fitness tracking, smart notifications, alarms, and Bluetooth calling—keeping him healthy, informed, and always connected.