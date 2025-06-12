Vivo T4 Ultra with Dimensity 9300+ and Sony IMX92 camera launched in India from Rs 37,999 The MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset powers Vivo T4 Ultra. Featuring a 1.5K curved AMOLED display, advanced AI tools, and an industry-first Sony IMX921 camera sensor, the device is priced from Rs 37,999 and goes on sale starting June 18 via Flipkart and other platforms.

New Delhi:

Vivo, one of the popular smartphone brands from China, has officially introduced the T4 Ultra smartphone in the Indian market, which is the latest addition to its T-series lineup, following the Vivo T3 Ultra and T4. The new device is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300+ SoC, has been positioned as a flagship-grade performance phone in the mid-premium segment.

Premium display and sleek design

The T4 Ultra features a 6.67-inch 1.5K Quad Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, making it one of the brightest displays in its class. The device also holds an IP64 rating, ensuring resistance against dust and light water splashes.

Available in two eye-catching shades – Phoenix Gold and Meteor Grey – the smartphone features a dual-ring camera module and a sleek, premium design aesthetic.

Industry-first camera setup with 100X zoom

One of the biggest highlights is its triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor – a first in this segment. It’s paired with a 50MP Sony IMX882 3X periscope lens and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The phone supports 10X telephoto macro shots and up to 100X Hyperzoom, promising versatile photography.

For selfies, the T4 Ultra is equipped with a 32MP Ultra HD front camera.

Android 15-based OS with built-in AI tools

Running Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, the Vivo T4 Ultra introduces AI-powered features like AI Note Assist, Circle to Search, AI Transcript Assist, and AI Call Translation aimed at enhancing productivity and ease of use.

Pricing and availability

The Vivo T4 Ultra is priced as follows:

Rs 37,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage Rs 39,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage Rs 41,999 for 12GB RAM and 512GB storage

The smartphone will be available for purchase starting June 18 on Flipkart, vivo India’s e-store, and offline retail partners.

As the new device is set to hit the shelves on June 18, the T4 Ultra is set to raise the bar in the upper mid-range segment and could become a top choice for users seeking performance, style, and innovation in one package.