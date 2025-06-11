Russia plans WhatsApp, Telegram ban as state Messaging app Vlad gets approval The app has received initial approval from lawmakers and is designed to integrate directly with state services, raising concerns about digital freedom. It will likely be inaccessible to users outside Russia.

New Delhi:

Russia is on track to launch a government-controlled messaging app that aims to compete with global giants like WhatsApp, Telegram, and even Elon Musk’s X-Chat. Nicknamed “Vlad’s App”, this new platform is being developed under the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin and has already been approved by the country’s lower house of parliament.

The app is being promoted as a “secure, multifunctional alternative” by Sergei Boyarsky, head of the Duma's information policy committee. He claims that it will replace “insecure foreign messengers” and fill the last major gap in Russia’s digital security infrastructure.

Law awaits Putin’s signature for final approval

While the draft law has passed the lower house, it still requires approval from the upper house of parliament and must be signed by President Putin before it becomes law. According to Russian Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadayev, integrating such a messenger with state-run digital services is a top priority. He emphasised that other countries are ahead of Russia in building such infrastructure.

Key features: Integrated with government services

Unlike WhatsApp or Telegram, Vlad’s App will be deeply tied to state and municipal databases. According to reports, it will allow for the transfer of personal information, enable users to sign contracts digitally, pay for goods and services, and even access educational services. Importantly, these features will only work with user consent, although privacy concerns remain.

Can people outside Russia use it?

As of now, users outside of Russia will not be able to use Vlad’s App. Reports suggest that the Russian government may block WhatsApp and Telegram domestically, potentially forcing residents to switch exclusively to this new platform. This could significantly alter how people in Russia communicate online and limit access to international messaging services.

Russia’s push for a sovereign digital ecosystem may enhance state control but raises red flags over user privacy and freedom of communication. The global implications will depend on how the app evolves and how Russia enforces app restrictions.