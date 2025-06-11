UPI transfer mistake? Here’s what to do next to recover your funds Whether it was a typo or a wrong QR scan, there are multiple ways to try and get your money back. From contacting the recipient directly to filing a complaint with the RBI, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you recover your funds safely.

New Delhi:

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has made money transfers in India easier than ever. But with this convenience comes the risk of sending money to the wrong UPI ID due to a simple typo or QR code error. If you’ve made such a mistake, don’t panic. Here’s what you should do immediately.

1. Contact the recipient directly

If the recipient’s phone number is linked to the UPI ID, try calling or messaging them. Politely explain the situation and request them to return the funds. Sometimes, people are cooperative and return the money without any formal complaint.

2. Report the Issue Through the UPI App

All major UPI apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and BHIM offer support options.

Go to your transaction history, select the wrong transfer, and choose ‘Raise a Dispute’ or ‘Report an Issue’. Mention details like transaction ID, UPI ID, amount, and date. Timely action increases the chances of reversal.

3. Inform Your Bank Immediately

Contact your bank’s customer service and report the error. Banks usually have UPI dispute redressal mechanisms and may initiate a reversal. They might ask for a written complaint or suggest visiting the nearest branch.

4. Escalate to NPCI

If app or bank support doesn’t help, escalate the matter to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Visit www.npci.org.in and file a complaint under the Dispute Redressal section with transaction details and supporting documents like screenshots or bank statements.

5. Approach RBI Ombudsman

If there’s still no resolution after 30 days, you can lodge a complaint with the Reserve Bank of India’s Ombudsman for Digital Transactions through the RBI CMS Portal. This is useful, especially if the amount is significant.

Tips to avoid UPI mistakes in future