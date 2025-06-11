Snap to launch new lightweight specs AR glasses in 2026, set to rival Meta’s Ray-Ban smartglasses These new glasses will be smaller, lighter, and packed with advanced AR and AI features. Snap’s latest wearable aims to directly compete with products like Meta Ray-Ban Smartglasses and Apple's Vision Pro by offering consumer-ready, stylish, and AI-integrated eyewear at a more affordable scale.

New Delhi:

Snap Inc. is gearing up to launch its 6th generation of AR smart glasses in 2026, signalling a fresh chapter in its wearable tech journey. Ditching the name “Spectacles,” the new glasses will be rebranded as Specs and designed specifically for consumer use. According to the company, the Specs will be lighter, more compact, and run on Snap’s operating system—Snap OS.

AI-powered experience with Gemini and GPT integration

A big leap from earlier models, the Specs will allow augmented reality overlays on real-world visuals, enhanced by artificial intelligence. In a major move, Snap is opening up its platform to Google’s Gemini AI models, along with continued support for OpenAI’s GPT, offering developers greater flexibility and enhanced tools for software development.

This dual-AI integration is expected to significantly boost AR application capabilities, enabling features such as intelligent object recognition, real-time translation, and contextual information displays.

Snap’s AR journey: From Video Capture to full AR

Snap first entered the wearable tech space in 2016 with its video-recording Spectacles, and then advanced in 2021 by adding AR functionality. The 2024 developer version of Spectacles was offered via a leasing plan at USD 99/month, but the upcoming specs will target everyday users, not just developers.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel expressed enthusiasm about the progress in AR and AI, calling it a step towards “human-centred computing.”

Competing with Meta and Apple in the AR Space

The Specs will face tough competition from Meta’s Ray-Ban Smartglasses and Apple’s Vision Pro headset. Meta is already deep in the market with devices like Quest VR headsets and its experimental Project Orion AR glasses.

However, Snap is betting on its compact design, AI-first approach, and deep AR expertise to attract consumers looking for smart wearables that are both functional and fashionable.

Will Snap specs launch in India?

Though Snap has not yet announced the Specs’ India launch date or pricing, the growing interest in wearable tech in India makes it likely the glasses will see a release in the country. With India’s young tech-savvy population and increasing adoption of AR/VR content, Snap’s Specs could find a promising market here.