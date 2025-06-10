ChatGPT outage hits India and US: Thousands report disruption in AI services OpenAI’s ChatGPT faced a widespread outage on Tuesday, affecting thousands of users in India, the US, and other countries. Users reported issues with the chatbot’s core features, app functionality, and API services.

New Delhi:

OpenAI’s popular AI tool, ChatGPT, suffered a major service outage on Tuesday, leaving users across India, the United States, and beyond unable to access the platform. The issue started gaining momentum just after 2:45 PM IST, triggering a wave of complaints on platforms like Downdetector.

Most users are affected by Chatbot Core features

In India, over 500 users reported the outage. A breakdown of complaints showed:

82 per cent had issues using ChatGPT’s main functions, 14 per cent faced problems with the mobile app, 4 per cent experienced troubles with API integration.

Meanwhile, in the United States, more than 900 reports surfaced by 2:49 PM IST, with:

93 per cent are struggling with core ChatGPT features, 6 per cent reporting app errors, 1 per cent are facing login difficulties.

OpenAI confirms disruption across services

According to OpenAI’s official Status Page, multiple services, including ChatGPT, Sora, and APIs, are currently experiencing elevated latency and error rates. While the company has confirmed they’re actively investigating the issue, no timeline has been shared for a full resolution.

Frustration spills over on social media

As expected, social media platforms were flooded with user complaints and jokes about the disruption. One X (formerly Twitter) user, @pathray_ri77258, summed up the sentiment humorously:

“When @ChatGPT is so overworked it can't even finish your message… Is @OpenAI having a burnout day?”

The outage highlights how deeply integrated AI tools like ChatGPT have become in users’ daily lives, from academic tasks to professional work. As OpenAI works to restore services, users are left waiting, hoping their digital assistant will be back online soon.