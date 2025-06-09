Google Search AI mode gets smarter with interactive Charts and Graphs Google has added a new data visualisation feature to AI Mode in Google Search. The tool can create interactive graphs and charts, particularly useful for analysing financial data like stock performance.

New Delhi:

Google, a leading tech giant, has introduced a new data visualisation feature to its AI Mode within Google Search. The new feature enables the creation of interactive graphs and charts to help users better understand complex data trends, specifically focused on the financial sector. The AI models are capable of identifying relevant data points over time and converting them into intuitive visual formats.

Currently in Preview Mode via Google Labs

This new tool is currently available as a part of a limited preview and can be accessed through Google Labs by users in the United States. Those who want to use it for themselves need to activate the feature manually within the Labs platform.

According to Google, this enhancement is especially helpful when exploring stocks, mutual funds, or other investment-related queries.

Example: Financial comparisons made simple

In one of its examples, Google demonstrated how a user asking, “Compare the stock performance of blue chip CPG companies in 2024,” triggered the AI to automatically generate an interactive chart comparing various companies’ stock performances.

This is a shift from traditional text-based or tabular formats. Furthermore, the users could follow up with related questions, such as whether those companies offer dividends, and the AI Mode will update the visualisation with relevant data.

Uncertainty around broader use cases

As of now, it’s unclear whether users can prompt the AI directly to generate visualisations on any topic or if it works automatically based on the AI’s contextual understanding. The feature appears to be focused on finance for now, but future updates could expand its capabilities into health, sports, or tech sectors.

Hands-free Search is also being rolled out

Google is also testing a separate but related feature called Search Live, offering a hands-free AI Mode experience for some users in the US. It complements the visualisation feature by making interaction with Google’s AI models more dynamic and conversational.