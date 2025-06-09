Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G tipped to launch with magnetic wireless charging: Details Leaks suggest the smartphone will feature magnetic wireless charging support, a 144Hz refresh rate display, a massive 6,000mAh battery, and MediaTek's Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset. It could also ship with a sleek attachable magnetic power bank and support 70W wired fast charging.

New Delhi:

Tecno is expected to expand its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G. While the official launch date is yet to be announced, fresh leaks from Passionategeekz.com hint at several top-tier features. The phone is likely to be introduced later this month, following the successful release of the Pova 6 Pro 5G last year.

Magnetic wireless charging and power bank support

One of the most exciting features of the Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G is its magnetic wireless charging capability — a rare offering in this segment. The phone will also support reverse charging, allowing it to charge accessories and other smartphones. The leak shows the phone with an attachable "07 Magnetic Wireless Power Bank", which seamlessly sticks to the back panel. The accessory is designed to be slim and portable, adding both functionality and style.

Triple camera setup and unique design

The leaked renders show the smartphone sporting a triple rear camera module arranged in a broken triangle layout, along with an LED flash. The design is fresh and gives the device a unique rear look, setting it apart from other budget 5G smartphones.

Gaming-ready display and powerful battery

The Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G will reportedly feature a 144Hz refresh rate display, with support for 120fps gaming, making it an ideal choice for gamers. Additionally, it will be powered by a 6,000mAh battery, offering extended usage, and paired with 70W wired fast charging for quick top-ups.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 ultimate SoC

Under the hood, the phone is said to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset, delivering strong performance for gaming and multitasking. This would make the Pova 7 Ultra 5G one of the most powerful phones in its category.

With magnetic wireless charging, a sleek attachable power bank, a high-refresh-rate display, and a massive 6,000mAh battery, the Tecno Pova 7 Ultra 5G is shaping up to be a feature-packed offering in the mid-range segment. Although Tecno has yet to officially confirm the launch date, all signs point to a release later this month. If priced competitively, the Pova 7 Ultra 5G could become a strong contender for gamers and tech enthusiasts looking for premium features without breaking the bank.