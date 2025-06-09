Lava Storm Play, Storm Lite launching on June 13: Pixel-inspired design and powerful features revealed Lava is set to launch Storm Play and Lava Storm Lite on June 13. Both devices will be available via Amazon and will feature MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, a 50MP camera, and a distinctive design inspired by Google Pixel phones.

New Delhi:

Lava, a popular Indian smartphone brand, is ready to expand its Storm series lineup with two new models: Storm Play and Storm Lite. The company has officially confirmed that both smartphones will be launched in India on June 13 and will be available for purchase on Amazon India, a leading e-commerce site. A dedicated microsite for these smartphones is already live on Amazon, teasing their design and key features.

Pixel-inspired design to stand out

One of the biggest highlights of the upcoming Lava Storm Play is its striking rear design, which bears a resemblance to the Google Pixel 8 series. The phone will feature dual rear camera sensors, arranged in two circular rings, with an LED flash positioned inside a horizontal grey stripe on the back panel. This gives it a clean and premium look rarely seen in budget phones. The Storm Play is expected to launch in a vibrant blue colour option, while Storm Lite is also expected to follow a similar minimalist design.

Powerful specs at an affordable price

Lava has focused on delivering power-packed features for everyday users. Both Storm Play and Storm Lite are expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, which are known for efficient performance and multitasking. These smartphones are designed to handle daily tasks like browsing, streaming, social media, and even light gaming with ease.

Both devices will also offer a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, ensuring decent photography performance in the budget segment. Though other specifications like battery size and display details have not been officially revealed, leaks suggest these will offer solid value for money, just like previous Lava models.

Launch on Amazon with full reveal expected

The Lava Storm Play and Storm Lite will officially launch on June 13 (2025), and will be sold exclusively on Amazon India. The full specifications, pricing, and launch offers are expected to be revealed during the event.