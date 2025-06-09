Poco F7 India launch confirmed: Smartphone listed on Flipkart with powerful features The phone has been officially confirmed and listed on Flipkart. Featuring a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, a massive 7550mAh battery, and 90W fast charging, the Poco F7 will cater to budget and mid-range users looking for performance and style.

New Delhi:

Poco, the Indian smartphone market is heating up, is ready to make an impact with the launch of its next-generation Poco F7 smartphone. The company has officially confirmed the launch through a post on its X (formerly Twitter) handle. Flipkart has also gone live with a dedicated microsite for the Poco F7, where Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is seen promoting the upcoming launch.

Continuing the F-series legacy

The Poco F7 will be the latest addition to the brand’s popular F-series, which started in 2018. Poco has been consistent with annual updates, launching models like the F3GT (2021), F4 (2022), F5 (2023), and F6 (2024). Now, in 2025, the Poco F7 is set to arrive with several enhancements. Globally, Poco has already introduced the F7 Pro and F7 Ultra, raising expectations for the Indian version.

Expected features and specifications

The Poco F7 is expected to come with a 6.83-inch display, offering a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals. Under the hood, the smartphone could be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, ensuring robust performance for multitasking, gaming, and daily use.

In the camera department, users may get a 50MP primary rear camera, along with an 8MP secondary lens. The front is likely to feature a 20MP camera for selfies and video calls. One of the standout features is the massive 7550mAh battery, backed by 90W fast charging, making it ideal for heavy users.

Available soon via Flipkart

The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart, and its listing confirms the imminent launch. While the exact pricing is yet to be announced, Poco F7 is expected to fall in the budget to mid-range segment, continuing the brand's legacy of delivering value-for-money smartphones.

With its powerful specs, unique design, and aggressive pricing strategy, the Poco F7 is shaping up to be a strong contender in the Indian smartphone market. From a massive battery and fast charging to a premium processor and capable cameras, it checks all the right boxes for users looking for performance and value. As the launch nears, excitement among Poco fans is on the rise—mark your calendars and stay tuned for the official launch on Flipkart.