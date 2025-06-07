Nothing Phone 3 teaser confirms controversial design change, signaling end of Glyph Interface Nothing Phone 2 was launched in July 2022. The company is launching Phone 3 after three years, signaling an end to the Glyph Interface in its teasers.

New Delhi:

Nothing is all set to launch a new smartphone in India called the Nothing Phone 3. This new phone will be available starting on July 1, and it will take the place of the Nothing Phone 2, which was released in July 2022. Before the launch, the company has shared some hints about the phone's design. In a recent post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Nothing revealed a teaser image with the words "ultra-precise engineering." This image shows part of the back of the Nothing Phone 3, featuring a new dual-tone colour scheme with some interesting lines and cuts. However, a notable change is that the company will not be including the Glyph Interface, a unique design feature that set their phones apart from others.

What can we expect from the Nothing Phone 3?

It will be available for purchase on Flipkart in India, and it’s rumoured to have an excellent processor, as well as a battery that lasts longer than 5,000mAh. The phone is also expected to have three cameras on the back, including a periscope telephoto lens.

Carl Pei, one of the founders of Nothing, has suggested that the phone will be priced around GBP 800 (approximately Rs. 90,000). For comparison, the Phone 2 was launched at Rs 44,999 for the basic model with 8GB of storage and 128GB of memory.

Meanwhile, Nothing's sub-brand CMF has recently launched its second budget friendly smartphone Phone 2 Pro. This phone of Nothing CMF comes with a triple camera setup just like the Nothing Phone 3a series. At the same time, the phone has many strong features including 5,000mAh battery, IP54 rating.

The company has introduced CMF Phone 2 Pro with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Nothing has made a major upgrade in the back panel of the phone compared to the model launched last year. This phone also comes with a removable back panel.

