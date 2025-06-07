Motorola Edge 50 gets heavy discount, now available for Rs 15,500 ahead of Edge 60 launch Motorola Edge 50 is currently available at a reduced price on Flipkart. Customers can purchase this smartphone at a lower cost than its original price through this promotional offer.

New Delhi:

Motorola offers an impressive range of smartphones that cater to every need, from budget-friendly options to high-end models. If you're eyeing a new phone in the midrange flagship category, the Motorola Edge 50 is an excellent choice. This robust smartphone is currently available at a significantly reduced price, making it even more appealing. Recently, Motorola has released several smartphones that fans have eagerly embraced. The Edge 50 stands out in the flagship segment, packed with strong features that make it a compelling option. It boasts a large display, a powerful battery, an efficient processor, and an outstanding camera setup. Thanks to enticing sale offers, you can snag this device at a substantial discount.

Motorola Edge 50 discount

Flipkart has delivered another fantastic price cut on the Motorola Edge 50. The smartphone was priced at Rs 27,999, but now you can take it home for much less. Currently, Flipkart is offering a flat 33 per cent discount on this phone, allowing you to purchase the Motorola Edge 50 for just Rs 21,999.

In addition, there are bank offers on the table for customers purchasing the Motorola Edge 50. If you use a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you can enjoy a 5 per cent cashback on your purchase. Plus, if you're working with a tighter budget, options for EMI purchases are also available.

Flipkart is launching an attractive exchange offer for this smartphone, allowing customers to receive up to Rs 21,450 for their old devices. If your old smartphone is valued at Rs 6,000, you can purchase the new smartphone for just Rs 15,500. Keep in mind that the final exchange value will depend on the condition of your old smartphone.

Motorola Edge 50 specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 features a sleek silicone polymer back design with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It showcases a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for durability.

Out of the box, this smartphone runs on Android 14, which is upgradable. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 AE processor, the Motorola Edge 50 ensures top-notch performance. It offers options of up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of ample storage.

For photography enthusiasts, the Edge 50 comes equipped with a triple camera setup featuring 50, 10, and 13 megapixels. It also has a 32-megapixel front camera for stunning selfies and video calls. To keep the device running, a large 5000mAh battery supports 68W fast charging, ensuring you stay powered throughout your day.

