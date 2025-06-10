Google Gemini gets smarter: Now automate daily tasks with scheduled actions Google has added a powerful new feature to Gemini called Scheduled Actions, allowing Pro and Ultra users to automate daily tasks like email summaries, blog ideas, and weather-based suggestions. The AI assistant now supports up to 10 scheduled prompts and delivers them via mobile push notifications.

New Delhi:

Google is rolling out a new update to Gemini, its AI assistant, introducing Scheduled Actions for Pro, Ultra, and select Workspace users. This upgrade enables users to automate recurring or one-time tasks using AI, making Gemini more proactive and useful in everyday workflows.

Automate your routine with AI

Whether you want a daily summary of emails, Monday blog post ideas, or weather-based outfit suggestions, Scheduled Actions makes it possible. Just tell Gemini what you want and when, and the assistant will do the rest — no follow-up needed.

Intelligent triggers based on time or events

Gemini can perform tasks based on specific times, dates, or events. Examples include summarising unread emails every morning, generating blog topics weekly, or sending a post-event wrap-up like an award show highlights the next day.

Manage up to 10 scheduled tasks

Users can schedule up to 10 active tasks at any time. These can be managed from the new “Scheduled actions” tab under Settings on both mobile and desktop. You can pause, edit, or delete actions whenever needed. For location-based tasks, Gemini will remember the original location for consistent results.

Notifications, not interruptions

Once scheduled, Gemini will send push notifications on mobile to keep users updated without needing to open the app. This feature supports Google’s vision of making Gemini a hands-free, agent-like assistant.

Gemini vs ChatGPT: The race to automate

With OpenAI’s ChatGPT also offering similar automation for its subscribers, Google is positioning Gemini as a strong competitor in the AI assistant space, aiming not just to chat but to act intelligently.

With the introduction of Scheduled Actions, Google is pushing Gemini beyond a typical AI chatbot and transforming it into a truly proactive digital assistant. By automating routine tasks and delivering timely updates, Gemini enhances productivity and convenience for users. As the competition between AI platforms intensifies, features like these set a new benchmark for what smart assistants can do — and Gemini is ready to take on that challenge.