Paytm launches personalised UPI IDs to boost privacy and simplify payments This new feature allows users to choose unique UPI handles like name@ptyes or name@ptaxis, enhancing payment privacy. Available on Yes Bank and Axis Bank handles, this feature will soon expand to more banks, strengthening Paytm’s commitment to secure digital payments.

New Delhi:

Paytm has launched personalised UPI IDs, allowing users to mask their mobile numbers during transactions- in a significant move towards safer digital payments. Users can now create unique identifiers like name@ptyes or name@ptaxis to send and receive money. This update has eliminated the need to share mobile numbers, improving user privacy across payment platforms.

Feature currently available on select bank handles

This feature is live for UPI handles issued via Yes Bank and Axis Bank, with plans to expand to other banking partners soon. Whether you’re paying at a retail store, transferring money to a vendor, or settling bills with friends, your phone number will no longer be visible in transaction details when using the personalised UPI ID.

How to set up a custom UPI ID on Paytm

Creating a personalised UPI ID is simple:

Open the Paytm app Tap on the profile icon and select ‘UPI Settings’ Choose ‘Manage UPI ID’ Pick a personalised ID and confirm it as your primary UPI ID

Paytm continues to lead in payment innovation

This launch is part of a broader initiative where Paytm introduced seven additional innovations to improve safety, transparency, and convenience in mobile payments. These include:

Hide/unhide payment feature Monthly spend summaries ‘Receive Money’ and ‘Scan & Pay’ widgets for faster access Auto top-up for Paytm UPI Lite UPI statement downloads in PDF and Excel A consolidated view of all UPI-linked bank balances International UPI support in countries like the UAE, Singapore, France, and Sri Lanka

Final Word

Paytm’s new UPI personalisation feature is a strong step toward empowering users with control, privacy, and seamless financial tracking. By enabling custom handles and privacy-enhancing features, Paytm continues to shape the future of secure digital payments in India and abroad.