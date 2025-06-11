itel launches Zeno 5G in India at just Rs 9,299 with AI features and dual 5G support The Zeno 5G features a 120Hz display, AI assistant Aivana, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and dual 5G support, making it one of the smartest budget smartphones available. It will be available exclusively on Amazon from June 10.

New Delhi:

Zeno 5G: Affordable 5G smartphone for the new generation

Smart display and sleek design

itel has officially launched its latest smartphone, Zeno 5G, designed to bring premium features to Indian users at a budget price. The device is priced at just Rs 9,299 (including Rs 1,000 Amazon coupon) and will be available exclusively via Amazon starting June 10. With cutting-edge specifications and AI capabilities, the Zeno 5G targets Gen Z and digital-first users across India.

The Zeno 5G sports a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate for a responsive user experience. Despite its power-packed features, the phone retains a sleek 7.8mm matte finish design, adding to its appeal. The device also features IP54 dust and water resistance and IR blaster, which are rare in this segment.

Powerful performance with AI boost

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, the Zeno 5G includes 8GB RAM (4GB physical + 4GB virtual) and 128GB internal storage.

Itel promises a 5-year lag-free fluency experience, thanks to its efficient processing and smart optimisation.

An exciting feature is the AI-powered assistant Aivana and Ask AI tool, which helps with grammar correction, text writing, translations, and smart content generation—ideal for productivity and communication.

Camera, battery and durability

The Zeno 5G features a 50MP AI camera, offering great detail and clarity for photography enthusiasts. It is protected by PANDA MN228 toughened glass and comes with 100 days of free screen replacement, showcasing itel’s confidence in product durability.

Connectivity and real-world utility

Supporting dual 5G SIMs with SA/NSA bands, the Zeno 5G ensures fast and reliable internet across India. Features like Social Turbo (WhatsApp call recording, status saving) make it practical for daily use.

itel’s vision for the Indian market

Speaking on the launch, itel India CEO Arijeet Talapatra said the Zeno 5G reflects their goal to empower Indian users with smart, stylish, and durable technology at accessible prices.