WWDC 2025: Apple unveils iOS 26 with Call Screening, major design updates and more Major announcements included a redesigned user interface, smarter features like Call Screening, animated album art, and big upgrades to Safari and CarPlay. The event also emphasised Apple’s push into AI, with a strong focus on privacy and personalisation for Indian users.

New Delhi:

Apple kicked off its annual developers' conference, WWDC 2025, today at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The event, which will run until June 13, began with Craig Federighi introducing Apple’s latest advancements in artificial intelligence. Apple revealed that its Apple Intelligence platform will now support more languages, improving generative AI experiences globally, including for Indian users.

WWDC 2025 begins with big announcements

iOS 26 officially launched

In a major surprise, Apple announced iOS 26, jumping directly from iOS 18. The new update brings significant changes in design and functionality. Apple said this will be one of the biggest visual redesigns in years, creating a more unified interface across iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices.

Smarter features: Call Screening and more

A standout new feature in iOS 26 is Call Screening. iPhones will now automatically answer calls from unknown numbers using AI. The caller will be asked to explain the reason for calling, and the response will appear on your screen, helping you decide whether to pick up or ignore the call.

Visual upgrades: Album Art and Safari

Apple Music is getting a fresh look with animated album art, which now moves and displays full-screen effects, enhancing music playback visuals. The Safari browser has also been revamped. Users will now experience edge-to-edge content viewing, a floating tab bar, and a more immersive browsing experience with better visual focus.

Photos App Gets a Stunning Visual Makeover

CarPlay Introduces ‘CarPlay Ultra’

The Photos app now looks and feels more immersive with Apple’s Liquid Glass interface, offering a translucent, glass-like design that subtly reacts to light and movement. Navigation is more intuitive than ever with separated tabs for Camera Photos, Favourites, and Albums, helping users quickly access what they need. The new spatial scene rendering ensures that every section flows naturally, blending into the overall design and elevating the browsing experience.

iOS 26 takes CarPlay to the next level with a sleeker and more refined UI, fully adopting the Liquid Glass design for a futuristic dashboard feel. Menus, widgets, and controls appear semi-transparent, blending beautifully into the vehicle's display. The highlight is CarPlay Ultra—a next-gen version of CarPlay that offers richer visuals, real-time performance, and smarter suggestions, powered entirely by your iPhone. Best part? It works without requiring any software upgrades for your car.

Phone App with AI-powered call screening

The revamped Phone app in iOS 26 simplifies communication with a cleaner layout for contacts, voicemail, and keypad—all within easy reach. A major new feature is Call Screening, which uses on-device intelligence to screen unknown callers in real-time. The call is transcribed live, allowing you to decide whether to answer. AI-powered voicemail summaries also make it easy to scan messages without having to listen to them.

Messages app is now more personal and functional

Messages gets a visual refresh with customizable chat backgrounds, including dynamic animated themes and personal photo options. Group chats feel more alive with real-time typing indicators for all participants.

Apple Cash is now seamlessly integrated, allowing users to send, receive, or request money directly within a conversation. Plus, the new Live Translation feature uses Apple Intelligence to translate messages in real time—perfect for cross-language communication without leaving the app.