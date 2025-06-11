Alexa+ Voice Assistant hits 1 million testers: Here’s what they love and hate As early adopters gain access on select Echo devices, their feedback highlights both promising upgrades and divisive features — especially the new human-like voice. While some users enjoy more natural conversations, others find the voice off-putting or inconsistent.

New Delhi:

Amazon, one of the popular names in the e-commerce world, is rapidly expanding the test pool for Alexa+, the next-gen voice assistant, which is powered by advanced AI. After hitting the milestone of reaching 100,000 early users in May 2025, Alexa+ has now crossed 1 million users, even as its full public release remains US-only and without a confirmed date.

A human-like voice, but not everyone’s a fan

One of the biggest talking points among early testers is Alexa+’s new voice design. Amazon aimed to reduce robotic intonation in favour of a more natural, conversational tone. Some users say this change brings it closer to ChatGPT-like interactions, praising the assistant’s ability to hold back-and-forth conversations without repeated prompting.

However, not everyone is impressed. On Reddit, some called the new voice “obnoxious”, with one user noting that it was too animated. Interestingly, Alexa+ can adjust its tone when asked, offering to make its voice more “feminine”, which some found a helpful touch.

Smarter understanding, fewer repeats

Another major improvement testers appreciated is Alexa+’s enhanced language understanding. Unlike past versions, Alexa+ handles unclear or jumbled prompts with ease. One user remarked that the assistant could still provide accurate responses even when they “stumbled over words.”

However, occasional contradictions remain an issue. Some users noticed Alexa+ sometimes gives conflicting answers, though it apologises when corrected, indicating a level of self-awareness not previously seen in Amazon’s assistants.

Not perfect yet, but a promising start

Despite minor hiccups, early feedback on Alexa+ suggests a strong step forward. Users have found it more interactive, responsive, and human-like than before. Still, the assistant must find its unique edge if it hopes to compete with ChatGPT and other AI-powered platforms.

With no final release date yet, Alexa+ remains in development — but its growing base of testers shows that Amazon is serious about evolving its voice assistant into a true AI companion.