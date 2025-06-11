Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to feature AI-powered triple camera and thinner design Though exact specifications remain under wraps, the company has teased multimodal AI integration and improved durability, with the foldable also expected to be Samsung’s thinnest foldable phone to date. The official launch is expected in July 2025 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 series.

New Delhi:

Samsung has officially confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 will house a triple rear camera setup powered by advanced artificial intelligence. While Samsung hasn't revealed the megapixel count, the company says the new camera system will be much more than a photo shooter — it will act as a smart visual interface.

Using terms like "multimodal understanding," Samsung says the camera will be able to recognise objects and scenarios, possibly enabling real-time visual search similar to what Apple introduced in recent iPhones. Though the existence of a dedicated camera intelligence button isn’t confirmed, it’s expected that Samsung will integrate similar AI-driven features directly into the camera app.

Camera to act as the visual brain of the device

Samsung explained, “As AI evolves from text-based prompts to multimodal understanding, Galaxy devices are becoming smarter — able to get what you’re looking at and respond to situations.” The company stressed that the camera will now serve as an intuitive gateway that can convert what users see into actionable information.

Reports suggest that the main camera could be upgraded to a 200MP sensor, potentially the same one used in the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra. The other two lenses may be improved versions of those found on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Thinnest and most durable foldable yet

Beyond the camera, Samsung also teased that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be its thinnest and most durable foldable smartphone to date. However, no specific technical details or dimensions have been released yet. The announcement raises expectations, especially with competitors like Huawei and Honor already delivering ultra-thin foldables without cutting corners on performance.

Expected launch with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 series in July

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in July 2025, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. With the foldable phone segment heating up and AI becoming a major selling point, the Fold 7 is shaping up to be a key player in Samsung’s premium smartphone strategy.