Apple macOS Tahoe 26 redefines productivity with AI-powered Spotlight, Live Translation and Gaming Boost With macOS Tahoe 26, Apple combines sleek aesthetics with intelligent functionality, redefining how users interact with their Macs. From powerful AI tools and seamless iPhone continuity to immersive gaming and thoughtful accessibility, this update transforms the Mac into a smarter computer.

New Delhi:

Apple has officially introduced macOS Tahoe 26, the next major software update for Mac. This version brings a refreshed design using "Liquid Glass", powerful AI tools under Apple Intelligence, and new productivity features like the Phone app for Mac, real-time Live Activities, and the biggest upgrade to Spotlight yet. It also includes enhancements to gaming, accessibility, Safari, Photos, and more, making the Mac smarter, faster, and more personal than ever.

Stunning new design with personalisation options

macOS Tahoe 26 features a refreshed design built with Liquid Glass, bringing a translucent look to the menu bar, Dock, and toolbars. It improves visual focus while maintaining macOS familiarity. Users can now customise folder colours, app icons, and Control Center layout — allowing the Mac to reflect their style.

Continuity upgrades: Phone app and Live Activities on Mac

Apple brings the Phone app to Mac, offering iPhone-like calling features including Recents, Voicemails, Call Screening, and Hold Assist. Live Activities from iPhone now appear in the Mac menu bar, helping users track flights, rides, or events in real time.

Spotlight gets a massive upgrade

The Spotlight search tool gets its biggest revamp yet — now capable of taking hundreds of direct actions like sending messages or creating notes. Enhanced search results, new filters, browse views, and AI-powered suggestions make it a true productivity hub.

Apple Intelligence supercharges the Mac

macOS Tahoe 26 boosts Apple Intelligence with features like:

Live Translation in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone Calls Smarter Shortcuts powered by on-device AI and ChatGPT Genmoji and Image Playground with more personalisations and styles AI-assisted Reminders that extract key action items from your content

Game On: Apple Games app and Metal 4

The new Apple Games app acts as a hub for game discovery and multiplayer sessions. The update also adds Game Overlay, Low Power Mode, and developer tools like Metal 4, offering smoother frame rates, ray tracing, and high-performance graphics for titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Lies of P.

Safari, Messages and Journal updates

Safari becomes 50 per cent faster than Chrome and brings a refreshed sidebar and better battery life. Messages adds group typing indicators, Backgrounds, Polls, and simplified contact sharing. Journal app debuts on Mac for capturing daily moments with synced entries and mapping features.

Photos, FaceTime and Notes improvements

Photos get a visual revamp with customizable views and pinned collections. FaceTime features Contact Posters and floating controls with SharePlay access. Notes supports Markdown export and audio transcription for phone conversations.

Accessibility and Privacy features

Accessibility sees major strides with Magnifier, Accessibility Reader, Braille support, and Vehicle Motion Cues to reduce motion sickness. Apple also introduces Passwords — a smart, secure way to manage saved credentials and change history.