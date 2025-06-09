How to check your DIGIPIN code on your smartphone: Quick guide The Indian government has launched DIGIPIN, a digital address system designed to offer pinpoint geographic accuracy for properties across India. Developed by India Post and IIT Hyderabad, the system assigns a unique 10-character alphanumeric code to 4x4 meter plots.

New Delhi:

The Indian government has introduced DIGIPIN, a new ten-character alphanumeric code system which is capable of providing precise geo-located addresses for properties across India. This new digital address format covers a grid of approximately 4x4 square meters, ensuring improved accuracy in address identification, especially in regions with unstructured or no clear addresses.

DIGIPIN is open-source, geo-coded and interoperable, created in partnership with India Post, IIT Hyderabad, and ISRO's National Remote Sensing Centre. The initiative aims to enhance last-mile delivery services, emergency response, and digital communication between citizens, the government, and private entities.

Why DIGIPIN matters

DIGIPIN is not a replacement for India’s existing six-digit PIN code system but rather an enhancement. The goal is to add a layer of geographical precision to the current postal network. The system will benefit urban and rural areas alike and is expected to improve:

E-commerce deliveries Emergency response (police, ambulance, fire) Address accuracy in remote or unstructured regions

Each DIGIPIN encodes only the geographical coordinates, ensuring user privacy, with no personal data stored.

How to check your DIGIPIN code on your smartphone

To generate or find your DIGIPIN for any location using your phone:

Visit dac.indiapost.gov.in/mydigipin/home Allow your browser to access your location when prompted. Read and tap ‘I Consent’ to agree to the privacy terms. Your unique DIGIPIN code will appear at the bottom-right corner of the screen.

You can also input geographical coordinates to find the corresponding DIGIPIN or vice versa using the same portal.

A future-ready address system

DIGIPIN is part of India’s move towards digital governance and enhanced infrastructure. With improved accuracy and accessibility, it aims to reshape how addresses are identified and used in logistics, governance, and everyday services.