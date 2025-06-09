Vivo T4 Ultra to launch on June 11 with Dimensity 9300+ and Periscope camera

Vivo T4 Ultra is set to debut in India on June 11 with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. The phone will sport a 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP periscope lens and several AI-enhanced features. It will be available via Flipkart, Vivo's online store and retail outlets.
Vivo T4 Ultra launching June 11: Top features confirmed
Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 2 million+ AnTuTu score
Vivo has officially confirmed that the Vivo T4 Ultra will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC. It is built on the 4nm process. This octa-core chipset reportedly clocks an impressive score of over 2 million points on AnTuTu, indicating strong performance capabilities for both gaming and multitasking.
Flagship-level camera setup with Periscope Zoom
The smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup. Vivo has revealed the inclusion of:
- 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS
- 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens
- 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera supporting:
- 3x optical zoom
- 10x telephoto macro zoom
- 100x digital zoom
- Both OIS and EIS for superior image stabilisation
These specs position the T4 Ultra as a camera-centric device in the mid-premium segment.
1.5K Quad-curved display with 5000 Nits brightness
Vivo T4 Ultra will feature a quad-curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and an ultra-bright peak brightness of 5,000 nits, promising top-tier visuals even under direct sunlight. The device will have a sleek profile at 7.43mm thickness and weigh 192 grams, offering a premium feel in hand.
AI features and availability
The handset will come with several AI-powered tools, including:
- AI Note Assist
- AI Erase
- AI Transcript Assist
- AI Call Translation
- Google’s Circle to Search
Vivo T4 Ultra will be available through Flipkart, Vivo's official store, and select offline retail partners starting June 11 at noon IST.
With its flagship-grade chipset, advanced periscope zoom camera, ultra-bright curved display, and intelligent AI features, the Vivo T4 Ultra is shaping up to be a strong contender in the upper mid-range smartphone segment. Its June 11 launch is expected to attract buyers looking for a premium experience without a flagship price. Vivo’s latest offering signals the brand’s intent to push innovation and performance boundaries in the Indian market.
