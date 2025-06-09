Vivo T4 Ultra to launch on June 11 with Dimensity 9300+ and Periscope camera Vivo T4 Ultra is set to debut in India on June 11 with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. The phone will sport a 1.5K quad-curved AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP periscope lens, and several AI-enhanced features.

Vivo T4 Ultra launching June 11: Top features confirmed

Dimensity 9300+ chipset and 2 million+ AnTuTu score

Vivo has officially confirmed that the Vivo T4 Ultra will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC. It is built on the 4nm process. This octa-core chipset reportedly clocks an impressive score of over 2 million points on AnTuTu, indicating strong performance capabilities for both gaming and multitasking.

Flagship-level camera setup with Periscope Zoom

The smartphone will sport a triple rear camera setup. Vivo has revealed the inclusion of:

50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens 50MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera supporting:

3x optical zoom

10x telephoto macro zoom

100x digital zoom

Both OIS and EIS for superior image stabilisation

These specs position the T4 Ultra as a camera-centric device in the mid-premium segment.

1.5K Quad-curved display with 5000 Nits brightness

Vivo T4 Ultra will feature a quad-curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and an ultra-bright peak brightness of 5,000 nits, promising top-tier visuals even under direct sunlight. The device will have a sleek profile at 7.43mm thickness and weigh 192 grams, offering a premium feel in hand.

AI features and availability

The handset will come with several AI-powered tools, including:

AI Note Assist AI Erase AI Transcript Assist AI Call Translation Google’s Circle to Search

Vivo T4 Ultra will be available through Flipkart, Vivo's official store, and select offline retail partners starting June 11 at noon IST.

With its flagship-grade chipset, advanced periscope zoom camera, ultra-bright curved display, and intelligent AI features, the Vivo T4 Ultra is shaping up to be a strong contender in the upper mid-range smartphone segment. Its June 11 launch is expected to attract buyers looking for a premium experience without a flagship price. Vivo’s latest offering signals the brand’s intent to push innovation and performance boundaries in the Indian market.