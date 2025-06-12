Apple delays AI Siri to 2026: Should you still buy the iPhone 17 this year? While the iPhone 17 is expected to come with hardware upgrades like a 120Hz OLED display, the lack of major AI features means the iPhone 16 may still be a better deal for many users. However, Apple could still lure buyers with design tweaks and the rumoured iPhone 17 Air.

New Delhi:

Apple, a leading tech player in the world, officially announced at WWDC 2025 that its much-anticipated AI-powered Siri upgrade won’t be available until 2026. The confirmation has cast doubt over the company’s big AI promise from last year, and left many wondering if it’s worth buying the iPhone 17 in 2025, especially since AI features are now a core selling point for modern smartphones.

Hardware upgrades still expected

Despite the absence of Siri AI, Apple is expected to make key hardware improvements in the iPhone 17 lineup. Reports suggest that Apple could finally offer a 120Hz OLED display on the non-Pro models, addressing one of the biggest complaints from iPhone users. Also on the cards are camera tweaks, design refreshes, and performance gains.

For those upgrading from a 3- to 4-year-old iPhone, the iPhone 17 may still offer meaningful improvements, even without next-gen AI. But for iPhone 16 users or those seeking smarter AI tools, the changes may not be compelling enough.

iPhone 16 may be a better deal

The iPhone 16 continues to perform well in sales, with reports naming it the best-selling model in Q1 2025. Without major AI upgrades coming in 2025, the iPhone 16, especially the Pro models, may offer better value for money, especially when prices drop after the iPhone 17 launch.

New models still have their appeal

That said, Apple fans always look forward to the latest devices. The iPhone 17 Air, a rumoured new model, could bring a fresh twist to Apple’s strategy, possibly targeting a new segment with a sleeker design. Additionally, Apple is expected to debut iOS 26 with a “Liquid Glass” design and other subtle enhancements, giving users another reason to consider upgrading.

If AI is your main priority, waiting until 2026 may be wiser. But if you're eyeing a hardware upgrade or want the latest iPhone experience, the iPhone 17 could still make sense—just manage your expectations on the AI front.