Facebook to Convert all videos into Reels, ending traditional uploads Facebook will soon convert all video uploads into Reels, regardless of their length. As part of this shift, the platform's "Video" tab will be renamed “Reels”, aligning with Meta’s strategy to unify video experiences across Facebook and Instagram.

In a major update to its video-sharing approach, Facebook has announced that every video uploaded to the platform will now be classified as a Reel on the platform. Whether it’s a short clip or a full-length video, all content will now use the same format, tools, and discovery features under the Reels ecosystem.

The change was confirmed by Meta via a blog post, stating: “You’ll continue to see Reels of all lengths relevant to your interests and from a growing community of creators on Facebook.”

Why Facebook is making the switch

The shift mirrors a similar move which was made by Instagram in 2022, where videos under 15 minutes were automatically shared as Reels. Meta is now planning to bring a new feature to consistency across its platforms, which will help in simplifying the user experience and promote the use of AI-powered video recommendations and editing tools.

More creative tools for everyone

With all videos now treated as Reels, users will gain access to enhanced creative options, including:

Audio editing

Filters and visual effects

On-screen text and stickers

This upgrade is especially significant for creators, as it allows them to use Reels' full toolkit—regardless of video length—without switching between formats.

Audience settings and privacy

The update will also unify audience settings for both Reels and regular feed posts. Users who previously had different privacy settings for standard videos and Reels will be prompted to confirm or update their preferences.

However, privacy options remain unchanged. Users will still be able to control who sees their Reels- whether it is friends, custom groups, or the general public.

Gradual rollout ahead

This transformation will not happen overnight. Meta has confirmed that the feature will roll out gradually over the coming months (timeline unspecified), giving creators and everyday users time to adjust to the new format.