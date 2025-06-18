Google Pixel 10 series design leaked: Dual speakers, SIM tray shift and slight camera redesign A new leak has unveiled key design changes in the upcoming Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, hinting at dual bottom speakers, a top-mounted SIM tray, and repositioned ports and camera modules.

Google's highly anticipated Pixel 10 series—which includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and a possible Pixel 10 Pro Fold—has been generating buzz through multiple leaks. The latest information comes from a case leak via Thinborne, a reputed smartphone accessory maker.

Reported by Android Authority, this leak reveals that protective cases for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are already in the pipeline. These cases offer key clues about design changes expected in the upcoming flagship lineup.

Dimensions similar, but hardware layout shifts

Though the Pixel 10 Pro case can accommodate a Pixel 9 Pro, the precise alignment of ports and camera elements doesn’t quite match. This suggests that Google is making subtle design adjustments, even if the overall size remains close to the previous generation.

The USB-C port and other bottom features have been repositioned, and for the first time, dual speaker cutouts have been observed at the bottom, hinting at improved stereo sound output.

SIM tray moves to the top

A significant change visible in the leaked case is the relocation of the SIM tray. Traditionally positioned on the side or bottom of Pixel devices, the SIM tray now seems to have moved to the top edge in the Pixel 10 series. This could potentially free up internal space for other components or enhance structural integrity.

Slight redesign in camera layout

Another key difference is the camera module. While the familiar horizontal camera bar design is retained, the case cutout doesn’t align perfectly with the Pixel 9 Pro's module. This strongly implies that the Pixel 10 camera bump is larger or repositioned, and possibly includes new sensor arrangements. The case also partially covers the 5G antenna of the Pixel 9 Pro, reinforcing the likelihood of internal hardware shifts.

Pixel 9 cases are likely incompatible

While the Pixel 10 series might look similar to its predecessor, these subtle changes could render Pixel 9 cases incompatible with the new devices. Buyers and accessory makers should prepare for a fresh lineup of add-ons tailored to the updated design.