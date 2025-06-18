iQOO Z10 Lite 5G launched in India with 6000mAh Battery, 50MP camera under Rs 10,000 iQOO has launched its latest budget smartphone, the iQOO Z10 Lite, in India. Priced under Rs 10,000, this phone packs a 6000mAh battery, 50MP dual camera, and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

New Delhi:

If you are looking for a value-for-money smartphone with long battery life and a decent camera, the iQOO Z10 Lite could be your ideal pick. Launched by Chinese tech brand iQOO, this new budget smartphone offers impressive features like a massive 6000mAh battery, Android 15 OS and Funtouch OS 15 at an affordable price.

Price and availability in India

The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G is available in three storage variants:

4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 9,999

6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 12,999

8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage is priced at Rs 12,999

As a launch offer, iQOO has been offering a Rs 500 bank discount. The first sale begins on June 25, 2025, and the phone will be available exclusively on Amazon India.

Display, design and durability

The smartphone further features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD-display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness, providing a smooth viewing experience. It also has an IP64 rating, making it resistant to dust and splashes, a rare feature in this price segment.

Performance and OS

Powering the iQOO Z10 Lite is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, designed to handle multitasking, casual gaming and streaming. The device runs on the Android 15 operating system with Funtouch OS 15, ensuring a modern user interface and the latest features.

Camera capabilities

For photography lovers, the handset offers a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, it comes with a 5MP selfie camera, good enough for video calls and selfies in daylight.

Battery life that lasts all day

The main standout feature is the battery capacity- a 6000mAh battery, which is capable of providing all-day usage without worry. It further supports 15W fast charging, which ensures you spend less time plugged in and more time using the phone.