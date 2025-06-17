Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped to launch this year with Watch Series 11 and HomePod 6 A leaked product roadmap by analyst Jeff Pu also outlines major Apple product launches till 2027, including AirPods Pro 3, Apple Vision Air, and a smartwatch with blood pressure monitoring and blood sugar tracking.

New Delhi:

According to tech analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Tech Research, Apple Inc. has been preparing to launch the long-awaited Apple Watch Ultra 3 this year (2025). The new rugged smartwatch is expected to be unveiled along with the Apple Watch Series 11 and the HomePod 6. These devices are likely to be part of Apple’s major product announcements during its annual September launch event, which will also introduce the iPhone 17 series.

This update comes after last year’s delay, when instead of releasing a new Watch Ultra model, Apple only introduced a new colour variant of the Watch Ultra 2.

Upcoming Apple products until 2027

Pu’s report doesn’t just focus on the Apple Watch Ultra 3. He outlines a roadmap of Apple’s plans through 2027. In 2025, Apple is expected to launch the Watch Series 12 and the third-generation AirPods Pro, alongside a refreshed Apple Vision Pro headset.

By 2027, Apple is reportedly aiming to debut the first Apple Watch with advanced health features such as a blood pressure monitoring system and a non-invasive blood sugar sensor. Additionally, a more affordable Vision Air mixed-reality headset and Apple smart glasses are said to be in development for release that same year.

Satellite connectivity and battery improvements are expected

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 could bring a range of enhancements. Earlier reports, including those from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, have hinted at the inclusion of satellite connectivity—potentially allowing users to send emergency messages without cellular coverage. The smartwatch may also sport an upgraded LTPO 3 OLED display and a larger battery for improved performance and longevity.

September lineups

With the Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 11, and HomePod 6 expected this year, and several innovations lined up through 2027, Apple’s future product roadmap looks packed with upgrades. As always, the September event could reveal more surprises from the tech giant.