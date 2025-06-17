ASUS launches 4 New Vivobook S Series laptops in India starting at Rs 69990 ASUS has launched four new Vivobook S Series laptops in India: Vivobook S14 (S3407QA), S14 (S3407CA), S16 OLED (S3607CA), and S16 (S3607VA). These devices come with Snapdragon and Intel chipsets, OLED and IPS display options, and are priced between Rs 69,990 and Rs 82,990.

New Delhi:

ASUS has introduced four new Vivobook S Series laptops in India, designed for students, professionals, and everyday users. The new models include:

Vivobook S14 (S3407QA)

Vivobook S14 (S3407CA)

Vivobook S16 OLED (S3607CA)

Vivobook S16 (S3607VA)

All models run on Windows 11 Home and are bundled with Microsoft Office Home 2024 (lifetime) and Microsoft 365 Basic (1-year) subscriptions.

Snapdragon and Intel power options

The Vivobook S14 (S3407QA) stands out with a Snapdragon X Series processor and built-in Neural Processing Unit capable of up to 45 trillion operations per second. It features a 14-inch 2.5K display, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a 70Wh battery offering up to 30.5 hours of battery life.

The S14 (S3407CA) features an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor, a 14-inch FHD+ display, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, weighing just 1.39 kg.

OLED and high refresh rate displays

The Vivobook S16 OLED (S3607CA) also uses the Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor and offers a choice between 16-inch OLED or IPS displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It comes with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and premium features like Dolby Atmos audio, an IR camera with privacy shutter, and a backlit keyboard.

The Vivobook S16 (S3607VA) is powered by the Intel Core i7-13620H and Intel UHD Graphics, boasting a 144Hz FHD+ display, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, making it ideal for performance-focused users.

Pricing and availability

Prices begin at Rs 69,990 for the Vivobook S16 (S3607VA) and go up to Rs 82,990 for the S16 OLED (S3607CA). The laptops are available via the ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, and authorised offline retailers across India.

With a blend of cutting-edge performance, premium display options, and long battery life, ASUS’ new Vivobook S Series laptops cater to a wide range of users—from students and professionals to creators on the go. Packed with features like Dolby Atmos audio, fast charging, and IR cameras, these laptops offer strong value at competitive prices. Available both online and offline, the new lineup reinforces ASUS's commitment to delivering stylish and powerful devices tailored for modern computing needs.