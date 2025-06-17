Nothing Phone 3 to launch on July 1 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and powerful upgrades The Nothing Phone 3 is officially launching on July 1 in India with a powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. It’s expected to bring notable CPU, GPU, and NPU performance gains over the Nothing Phone 2.

New Delhi:

Nothing, one of the popular smartphone brands from the United Kingdom, has officially confirmed the launch of the Phone 3 in the Indian market on July 1, along with its first over-ear audio product, the Nothing Headphone 1. The announcement comes just weeks after design leaks and hardware rumours began circulating online.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC confirmed

The new Phone 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, as confirmed by a company press release. According to Nothing CEO Carl Pei, the new chipset brings significant performance boosts compared to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 used in the Nothing Phone 2. Pei claimed a 36 per cent improvement in CPU, 88 per cent in GPU, and 60 per cent in NPU performance, promising a “snappier” and more fluid user experience.

Expected specifications and features

Leaks suggest the Phone 3 will feature a 6.77-inch AMOLED display and a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP main sensor with OIS. The other lenses may include ultrawide and periscope telephoto shooters, indicating a serious camera upgrade. The device is also expected to come with a battery larger than 5,000mAh.

Design and software changes

According to leaked renders, the Nothing Phone 3 may retain the brand’s transparent rear design. However, one major change is expected—the device is not likely to feature the Glyph Interface, a signature element from previous Nothing phones.

Variants and pricing

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to launch in two configurations:

12GB RAM and 256GB storage are priced at USD 799 (approx. Rs 68,000)

16GB RAM and 512GB storage are priced at USD 899 (approx. Rs 77,000)

The smartphone will be available in India via Flipkart and will also launch in the US and Canada.

With powerful hardware, premium design, and a competitive price tag, the Nothing Phone 3 is shaping up to be a flagship to watch in 2025.